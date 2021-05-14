Nation Politics 14 May 2021 NRC coordinator move ...
Nation, Politics

NRC coordinator moves apex court for comprehensive reverification

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published May 14, 2021, 7:48 am IST
Updated May 14, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Sarma also pleaded that in the 'Original Inhabitants' category and the 'Persons from other States' category, errors had been detected
It is significant that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at his first press conference after taking office, made it clear his government would seek NRC re-verification. — PTI
 It is significant that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at his first press conference after taking office, made it clear his government would seek NRC re-verification. — PTI

Guwahati: Assam state NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma has moved the Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive re-verification of the draft National Register of Citizens as well as its supplementary list.

Following the decision of the outgoing and present BJP government, the NRC coordinator in the petition pleaded for an appropriate direction from the court on the process to be undertaken under Clause 4 (3) of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003. Mr Sarma sought re-verification under the supervision of a monitoring committee, preferably represented by the respective district judge, district magistrate and superintendent of police.

 

“Major irregularities have been detected in the lists of the NRC in Assam and a comprehensive re-verification should be conducted. Irregularities have been detected in the final draft as well as the supplementary list. While ineligible names were included, many eligible names have also been excluded,” he said in his petition.

So far, the verification process has helped in the detection of only forged documents, he said, and not any manipulation or manufactured secondary document used to procure the main document.

For example, a name in the electoral roll may be verified through back-end verification, the petition argued. But office verification cannot detect whether it was entered fraudulently with the help of forged or manipulated documents.

 

“This is because there had been no back-end verification in the preparation of electoral rolls,” the petition read. 

“The office verification process could however be still a very effective tool for verification if it was properly and effectively combined with the Family Tree Verification process," it added.

The NRC coordinator also pleaded that in the “Original Inhabitants” category and the “Persons from other States” category, several errors had been detected. Mr Sarma, in his plea before the court, argued that the preparation of a correct and error-free NRC was integral to national security too. 

 

It is significant that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at his first press conference after taking office, made it clear his government would seek NRC re-verification. “Our view on NRC is very clear. We want 20 per cent re-verification of the list in districts bordering Bangladesh and 10 per cent re-verification in other districts. If after that, the NRC is found to be correct, the state government would accept it and take the process forward. But if the NRC is found faulty even after the re-verification, we want the Supreme Court to view this issue critically,” the chief minister told reporters at his first press briefing.

 

“If the NRC data is found correct, then we shall do nothing, but if there are discrepancies we will ask for the Supreme Court’s guidance. We have been saying this for a while and we stand by this,” he added.

“CAA is a law that was passed by the Parliament and, as it stands, the state government has nothing much to do in this regard, as the rules are yet to be framed. Since, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the exercise to frame the rules is on hold, that is where the matter lies,” the CM added.

...
Tags: national register of citizens, nrc coordinator dev sarma, reverification of draft of nrc, supreme court, irregularities in lists of nrc in assam, assam electoral rolls reverification of nrc draft, assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, citizenship amendment act passed by parliament
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Fishing boats anchored at Vizhinjam Coast following a cyclone alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing out to sea from Thursday due to the cyclone alert over the Arabian Sea. (PTI)

Cyclone 'Tauktae': NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states

The Police at the Pullur Toll Plaza was scrutinizing the papers of the ambulances carrying seriously ill patients. (Representational Image/AFP)

Two Covid patients die at AP-TS border as police stop ambulances for verification

Justice N.V. Ramana launches a mobile app to grant access to the media to court proceedings without having to come physically to the Supreme Court, to help in their job of reporting. — PTI

CJI N.V. Ramana considering live telecast of apex court proceedings

In many cases, even when a person died from Covid, the families are not revealing this and claim it was a natural death. — Representational Image/PTI

Bodies pile up due to cremation delay in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Didi, Dhankar fight over ‘riot’ visit

Hitting back at the Trinamul Congress supremo immediately, Mr Dhankhar, who plans to visit Assam first on Thursday morning to meet BJP workers in a shelter there, rejected her advice and reminded her of his

Do not provoke the youth in the name of religion: KTR lashes out at BJP

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

2 BJP MLA-elects to remain MPs

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.— By arrangement

TD merges with BJP, Naidu finalises deal

Telugu Desam (TD) chief and former three-term chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with PM Narendra Modi. (File image by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham