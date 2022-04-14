YSRC to offer 15,000 jobs in private firms to its cadre

VIJAYAWADA: It is payback time for YSR Congress workers. In order to help social media activists, sympathisers, followers and supporters who played a key role in its 2019 election victory, the party is going to hold mega job melas. The party proposes to offer 15,000 jobs in private firms through the melas and consolidate cadre for 2024 polls.

Earlier, mainstream political parties ignored the welfare of ground-level cadres who worked hard to make the party win. However, the situation has changed over the last two general elections with social media warriors turning crucial for election campaigns. The Telugu Desam had started a party welfare division with digital media wings before the 2014 elections that gave good results.

In 2019 elections, YSRC cadres toiled with the support of party candidates for the historical landslide win.

The flagship Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system had brought revolutionary changes in AP. It cut the link between legislators and ruling party leaders and people involved in works as the latter completed their works without any hindrance. Further, the legislators and leaders also neglected party cadres. This led to unrest among hardcore activists. The issue was taken to the notice of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy several times and the high command decided to conduct mega job melas.

Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised on doing justice to hardcore warriors and directed top party leaders to conduct job melas. Therefore, YSRC started an exclusive website for registrations and is conducting job fairs. YSRC started www.ysrcpjobmela.com to receive applications. It got tremendous response with one lakh above applications.

Senior political analysts recalled that the TD during its government had started an unemployment allowance scheme offering Rs 1,000 per month in the year 2018. That was one year before election but it failed to implement it properly and proved futile. They said that the programme of providing jobs to party cadres is very good as it would generate regular income to party cadres and YSRC would surely benefit if this job mela programme gets huge success.

Senior YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and others said that MP V. Vijayasai Reddy was taking all measures for the welfare of party cadres and proposed job melas. They said that YSRC decided to provide at least 5,000 jobs in each job mela in 20 private corporate companies to the party cadres with SSC to degree/Phd qualifications.

They stated that CM Jagan always considered the welfare of party cadres and appealed to party cadres to make good use of mega job melas.

The first YSRC Mega Job Mela will be held on April 16 and 17 in Srinivasa Auditorium in SV University at Tirupati, second on April 23 and 24 in YVS Murthy Auditorium in Andhra University at Visakhapatnam and third job mela on April 30 and May 1 in Engineering College Campus at Nagarjuna University in Guntur.