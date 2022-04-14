TS going easy on Akbar, hate speech, says Bandi

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Tuesday accused Telangana police of deliberately watering down the charges against MIM’s Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, in cases relating to charges of alleged hate speech.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his party respects the court verdict in the case against Akbaruddin, but was only pointing out how the state did not submit adequate proof. He demanded that the government appeal the verdict, and said, “The justice system relies on evidence and proof. The state government deliberately presented watered-down versions of these to the court. The judgement was based on the evidence submitted. What more proof does one need to say that the TRS and the AIMIM were in cahoots?”

The Congress government too is responsible, he said, and recalled how the AIMIM leader insulted Hindu deities in 2012 and got away without punishment.