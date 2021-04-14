CM Jagan releases welfare calendar for 2021-22

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releases welfare calendar 2021-22 at Ugadi celebrations held in his camp office on Tuesday, RTC MD R.P. Thakur (left), ministers Muttamsetti Srinivas (third from right), Velampalli Srinivas (third from left), I&PR commissioner T Vijaya Kumar Reddy (center) and Special Chief Secretary Rajath Bhargava(right) are also seen. DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has, in a first-of-its-kind gesture, released for public knowledge a government calendar detailing the implementation schedules of the state’s welfare schemes for the 2021-2022 fiscal.

The release was done to mark the Ugadi celebrations.

At the event held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the chief minister stressed that his government is implementing various schemes and programmes for the welfare and development of all sections of the society. He has fulfilled more than 90 per cent of the poll promises in one year’s time after his takeover in 2019, he claimed.

The CM said that despite the financial difficulties due to Covid, there was no delay in implementation of the welfare schemes.

For the first time, he said, the state government has prepared a calendar for welfare schemes and implemented them. Now, in another first of its kind, the YSRC government has released the calendar for the people.

The CM said the calendar for 2021–2022 was released on the occasion of the Plava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi, and it listed the schemes and programmes that will be implemented during the year, on a month-by-month basis.

The first page of the calendar contains details of all the schemes and the second page contains details of the number of people benefited from the different schemes including financial details for the last 22 months -- from June 2019 to March 2021.

He stated that on the third page, the details of YSR Aasara and Pension Kanuka are published. Next to it, the details of implementation of various schemes are published.

* Month wise details of the calendar*

*April 2021*

First phase of Jagananna Vidya Devena and Jagananna Vasati Devena, YSR zero interest loans to farmers (Rabi-2019) and DWACRA women, and regular schemes like YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Gorumuddha, Nine hours of quality free electricity to farmers, the DR YSR Arogyasri, the Dr YSR Arogya Aasara, the YSR Pension Kanuka.

*May -2021*

YSR Free Crop Insurance (Kharif -2020), the first phase of the YSR Rytu Bharosa, the Matyakara Bharosa (Diesel Subsidy) and the Matyakara Bharosa (subsidy on fishing prohibition) and other regular schemes to be implemented.

*June 2021*

YSR Cheyutha, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and other regular schemes to be taken up.

*July 2021*

The second phase of the Jagananna Vidya Devena, the YSR Kapu Nestham, the YSR Vahana Mitra and other regular schemes to be implemented.

*August 2021*

Zero Interest loans to farmers (Kharif-2020), Industrial subsidies to MSMEs and spinning mills, the YSR Nethanna Nestham, the payments to Agrigold victims and other regular schemes.

* September 2021*

YSR Aasara and other regular schemes.

*October -2021*

Second phase of the YSR Rytu Bharosa, the Jagananna Chedodu, the Jagananna Thodu and other regular schemes.

*November -2021*

YSR EBC Nestham and other regular schemes.

*December -2022*

Second phase of the Jagananna Vasati Devena and third phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, the YSR Law Nestham and other regular schemes.

*January- 2022*

The third Phase of YSR Rytu Bharosa, the Jagananna Amma Vodi, the increase of YSR Pension amount to 2500 and other regular schemes.

*February- 2022*

The fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and other regular schemes.