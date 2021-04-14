Nation Politics 14 Apr 2021 Atchannaidu predicts ...
Nation, Politics

Atchannaidu predicts doomsday for TD, trashes Nara Lokesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 14, 2021, 1:19 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2021, 1:19 am IST
The conversation begins with Venkat Rao complaining to Naidu that Lokesh was neglecting request to help him get Rs 3 crore from a builder
It is an open secret in political circles that Atchannaidu and Lokesh have strained relations and the latter tried to halt the appointment of the several-time MLA from Srikakulam district as party president for AP. — DC file photo
 It is an open secret in political circles that Atchannaidu and Lokesh have strained relations and the latter tried to halt the appointment of the several-time MLA from Srikakulam district as party president for AP. — DC file photo

Vijayawada: A video of Telugu Desam sate president K Atchannaidu predicting doomsday to the party and ridiculing the leadership of TD general secretary Nara Lokesh went viral in social media on Tuesday.

The veteran TD leader was seen saying: “17th tarvata (Tirupati bypoll day) andaru khaleeye.. party ledu bokka ledu (everyone in the party will be free after April 17 as party will have no future). We are carrying on with the party as we are associated with it from the very beginning.”

 

The video has surfaced as a major embarrassment to the principal Opposition party, which is facing shock after shock in the series of elections –the 2019 assembly poll defeat, followed by the worst drubbing in the civic polls.

The party is seen losing its confidence as is also evident from the decision by party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to keep the TD out of the Zilla and Mandal Parishad polls. The poll boycott has further demoralized the party cadre and raised doubts over the future of the party.

Notably, the present video got leaked a few days before the Tirupati bypoll.

 

The video, apparently shot with a secret camera, carried a conversation between Atchannaidu and a TD leader Venkat Rao. Their chat began over a land deal in Hyderabad and payment thereof, but went on to other matters and the party president making sensational observations about the party and Lokesh’s leadership.

Atchannaidu told Deccan Chronicle dismissively, “Too many people are indulging in mischievous things and this could be one of it.”

He tweeted that the video was the handiwork of chief minister Jagan who, he said, was resorting to “stone throwing and circulating a distorted version of my conversation,” out of fear of the YSRC losing the Tirupati bypoll.

 

“Nobody can spoil my relationship with Lokesh,” he said.

Taking potshots at Atchannaidu, municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanaranayana said he could have openly announced that TD would be shut very soon, but “he being the president of the AP unit, he may have limitations and could share his anguish only with his own party leaders.”

The conversation begins with Venkat Rao complaining to Naidu that Lokesh was neglecting his repeated request to help him get Rs3 crore from builder KL Narayana, though Chandrababu Naidu and film actor Balakrishna had promised to help him out.

 

When Rao said Lokesh did not receive him properly when he went to meet him, the TD state president was seen saying, “ippudu andariki ante. Yevvariki vinadam ledu. Evari badhalu vallavi” (Lokesh is not listening to anyone. We are all having issues).

Reacting to Rao repeatedly complaining against Lokesh, the TD state president said, “aa manishulu baagunte party ki ee paristhiti enduku vuntundi”

It was an open secret in political circles that Atchannaidu and Lokesh have strained relations and the latter tried to halt the appointment of the several-time MLA from Srikakulam district as party president for AP.

 

Atchannaidu had been arrested by the Jagan-led state government in a corruption case a few months ago.

...
Tags: atchannaidu trashes lokesh, kala venkat rao, atchannaidu, no future for td atchannaidu, atchannaidu on lokesh video viral, after tirupati bypoll no telugu desam in andhra pradesh, atchannaidu-lokesh rift, botsa satyanarayana, atchannaidu-lokesh strained relations
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 14 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Muslims share food as they break their first fast in the Holy Month of Ramzan at Macca Masjid, Charminar, Hyderabad. (DC File Image: P. Surendra)

Holy month of Ramzan begins

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao — Facebook

Nagarjunasagar bypoll: All eyes on KCR public rally at Halia today

If notified, all the common projects on River Krishna that serve both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would come under the administrative and operational control of the board. — Representational image

Telangana plans to move court against central notification on KRMB

The betel leaves that arrive in the city every day would suffice to make over 17 lakh pan packs. — Representational image/ PTI

Covid scare in Hyderabad fails to check spitting in public places



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata wraps up dharna after EC imposes ban against 3 BJP leaders

Five hours before the end of the ban on her campaign, Ms Banerjee cut short her dharna at around 3 pm and headed for home at Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat. —AP

Nagarjunasagar in TRS power bastion

Nomula Bhagat - TRS party candidate for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll. (DC Image)

BJP seeks 25 seats from AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

it is believed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits Chennai and finalise the seat sharing. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

Mamata accuses Shah of being 'conspirator' behind shooting of 4 TMC workers

After killing so many people, the BJP now claims the firing was in self-defence. They must hang themselves in shame, says Mamata. — PTI

Election Commission slaps 24-hr campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee

The EC concluded that it “carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view” that Ms Banerjee “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process”. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham