Nation Politics 14 Apr 2020 Deve Gowda fears far ...
Nation, Politics

Deve Gowda fears farmers revolt on account of nationwide lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M B GIRISH
Published Apr 14, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2020, 10:25 am IST
The JD(S) leader said the loss on account of a revolt by farmers and labourers would be much more than the impact of the coronavirus
Farmers harvest wheat crops in a field on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Amritsar. AFP Photo
 Farmers harvest wheat crops in a field on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Amritsar. AFP Photo

Hassan: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday alerted Narendra Modi that “chances are that farmers and agricultural labourers may revolt.” He suggested that procurement, transportation, processing, export, and marketing of fruits, vegetables and other agricultural commodities should have been exempted from the lockdown.

The JD(S) leader said the loss on account of a revolt by farmers and labourers would be much more than the impact of the coronavirus. He demanded the Union government pay compensation to farmers who have incurred losses on crops they harvested this season.

 

“The lockdown has shocked farmers and they feel like that it is nothing but falling from the frying pan into the fire,” stated Gowda.

The former PM told Modi that if suggestions made by him were implemented, the marketing problems of perishable goods can be solved to a great extent. In a letter to Modi on Monday, Deve Gowda felt that the government should have made arrangements to procure farm produce at the farm gate similar to the procurement of milk.

The government should have facilitated free movement of fruits, vegetables and other agricultural commodities from the producing areas to markets anywhere in the country.

In another suggestion made to the prime minister, Gowda wanted a national grid be created for the movement of materials from surplus areas to deficit areas of the country. For instance, he pointed out that in the past, HPCOMS in Bengaluru sent banana, coconuts, tomato, capsicum among others to NDDB, New Delhi and in turn HOPCOMS got apples, pears, plums among others from New Delhi.

“Such similar linkages are to be created throughout the country,” wanted the former Prime Minister and told the Union Government that Mr Gowda in order to boost the investment and employment generation.

Mr Gowda to Mr Modi also asked that schemes under MNREGA must be allowed to be utilized in agricultural and food processing industries which will boost investment in processing industries in rural areas and benefit employment generation.

...
Tags: h d deve gowda, covid-19 lockdown, farmers revolt
Location: India, Karnataka, Hassan


Latest From Nation

Staff of Air Force Station sets up a quarantine camp for COVID-19 patients with a capacity of 100 beds, during the nationwide lockdown, at Avadi Air Force Station, in Chennai. PTI Photo

Fearing virus spread, Andhra doctor refused cremation in Chennai

A doctor inside a protective chamber before collecting a swab sample at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown. PTI photo

People stock up hydroxychloroquine, Govt asks chemists to stop OTC sale of drug

A visitor passes through a disinfectant tunnel installed at DGP's office in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Disinfectant tunnels bad for health, says health department

A barricade erected to seal off movement out of a covid-19 containment zone in Hyderabad. Health authories in the city have declared 126 localities as containment zones inside which testing will be intensified. (DC Photo: Gandhi)

Hyderabad suddenly emerges as 'high focus area' with a surge in Covid-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Omar Abdullah walks free after months in detention

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah: It's callous and cruel to keep Mehbooba Mufti in detention

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released from detention on March 24, 2002. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)

India thanks UAE for providing shelter to Indians stranded in Dubai

File photo shows Indian PM Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. PTI

Kamal Nath: Madhya Pradesh is second on corona death list but has no health minister

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan back as Madhya Pradesh CM for record fourth time

A video grab showing Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham