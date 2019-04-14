LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congress

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 7:32 pm IST
The uncertainty over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress has been continuing for some time now.
The AAP supremo was addressing a press conference here after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning in the ongoing parliamentary election. (Image: ANI)
 The AAP supremo was addressing a press conference here after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning in the ongoing parliamentary election. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said his party will do anything to "save the country" from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The AAP supremo was addressing a press conference here after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning in the ongoing parliamentary election. "The country is in danger. We will do anything to save it. Our effort to save the country from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will continue," Kejriwal said.

 

Congress leaders and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who were also present on the occasion, however, dodged questions on an alliance with the AAP and threw the ball in Kejriwal's court saying, "He knows better". "You ask him about the alliance. He knows better than us," Sibal said, even as Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "You know the stand of Congress. The alliance was almost done in Delhi but linking it with other states is not right."

The uncertainty over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress has been continuing for some time now.

The talks between the two sides derailed after they failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing in Delhi and Haryana.

Congress' in-charge for Delhi P C Chacko had said on Friday that the Congress would go it alone in Delhi since the AAP had taken an "impractical stand".

 AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia although said Saturday that his party was ready to form an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh but it would not agree for a tie-up just in the national capital.

