LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 14 Apr 2019 UPA govt lamented af ...
Nation, Politics

UPA govt lamented after terror attacks, we killed terrorists in their home: PM Modi

ANI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 7:31 pm IST
Modi also took a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati for forming an alliance.
'The second big mistake the terrorists made was in Pulwama after which we killed them in their home through air strikes,' Modi said. (Image: ANI)
 'The second big mistake the terrorists made was in Pulwama after which we killed them in their home through air strikes,' Modi said. (Image: ANI)

Moradabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress alleging that the previous government led by it used to only lament after a terrorist attack but the BJP-led dispensation "killed terrorists inside their home".

Addressing an election rally, the Prime Minister said, "What used to happen earlier was terrorists would come from Pakistan, attack us and the Congress government would only lament before the world that we have been attacked. But in this new India when terrorists attacked Uri, our brave soldiers conducted a surgical strike."

 

"The second big mistake the terrorists made was in Pulwama after which we killed them in their home through air strikes,' Modi said.

He said, "Only those who have strength are heard in this world. The one who always keeps crying does not get anyone's attention. Be it the United Nation, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE or Afghanistan, India is being given importance."

Modi said that the capacity to shoot down a satellite was with India for about a decade but the Congress government did not support it. "However, after our government was formed we immediately gave go-ahead to the project," he said.

He alleged that it is not in the agenda of SP-BSP or Congress to strengthen the country and they only hurl abuses at him.

"Have they ever shared their vision for the country? Did they ever talk about strengthening the country?  They have only a one-point agenda and it is to abuse Modi. I have two decades of listening to the abuses and now I am immune to such things," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the Bill against triple talaq will be once again brought in Parliament if his party is elected to power.

Modi also took a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati for forming an alliance and said, "The 'nephew' has in past made many comments against his 'aunt' including saying that she had looted Uttar Pradesh... The nephew has also forgotten the days when the aunt used to advice Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to go to a mental asylum. The elephant is riding cycle now to target the chowkidar. The real danger is on their identity and  hence the past has been forgotten."

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a rally in Aligarh where he lauded B R Ambedkar for framing the Constitution which has enabled the elevation of individuals from weaker sections to key posts in the country.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: akhilesh yadav, mayawati, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad


Latest From Nation

Modi said his party and government will approach the Supreme Court, explaining the traditions of Sabarimala. (Image: File)

Congress says PM 'cheated' devotees on Sabarimala

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Image: File)

Priyanka Gandhi on two-day visit to Amethi from Monday

The decomposed body was found on Saturday based on the information given by Sunil, who has been arrested and a case registered for murder and causing disappearance of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, they said. (Photo: Representational Image)

25-yr-old Hyderabad techie killed by boyfriend, found in suitcase: Police

Sitaram Yechury (Image: File)

Sitaram Yechury blames BJP, TMC for 'competitive communalism' over Ram Navami



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Times Square overloads with Sikh culture as thousands tie turban on 'Turban Day'

As part of the commemoration of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary as well as to mark Baisakhi, this year the Consulate associated with The Sikhs of NY on Turban Day. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli leaves Raina behind to become highest-scoring Indian batsman in T20

The 30-year-old surpassed Raina's record in the ninth over of the RCB innings. Kohli now has 8175 runs from 245 T20 innings at an average of 41.22 with four centuries and 59 half-centuries. (Photo: PTI)
 

AB De Villiers reveals why he chose to retire

His comments came soon after he played a knock of 59 not out to take his team over the line by eight wickets in their match against Kings XI Punjab at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sitaram Yechury blames BJP, TMC for 'competitive communalism' over Ram Navami

Sitaram Yechury (Image: File)

Political will was lacking to retaliate 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the current 2019 Lok Sabha elections are a crucial one for the country. (Image: ANI)

Priyanka holds roadshow for Sushmita Dev in Silchar

Congress general secretary and the party’s star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday held a roadshow in Silchar for MP Sushmita Dev, who has been fielded from the Silchar parliamentary constituency. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on April 16

BJP national president Amit Shah will also address two rallies at Baramba in Cuttack district and Dhenkanal on April 17, a party leader said. (Image: File)

Opposition questions reliability of EVMs, demands 50 pc VVPAT count

Opposition leaders including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday questioned the reliability of the electronic voting machines (EVMS) and demanded a mandatory paper trail count in at least 50 per cent of the Assembly constituencies in all Lok Sabha seats. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham