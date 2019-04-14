LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Union Minister Smriti Irani holds a roadshow in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : TWINKLE MEHTA
Published Apr 14, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani holds a roadshow in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
Chennai: Union Minister Smriti Irani held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday filed her nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency.

 

Before filing the nomination, Smriti Irani held a roadshow along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the 2014 general elections, Smriti Irani gave a decent fight to the Congress President, where the latter defeated the former by a margin of around one lakh votes.

The mammoth 2019 Lok Sabha elections started from Thursday and results would be declared on May 23.

 

