Union Minister Smriti Irani holds a roadshow in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Union Minister Smriti Irani held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday filed her nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency.

Before filing the nomination, Smriti Irani held a roadshow along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the 2014 general elections, Smriti Irani gave a decent fight to the Congress President, where the latter defeated the former by a margin of around one lakh votes.

The mammoth 2019 Lok Sabha elections started from Thursday and results would be declared on May 23.

