TV channels will soon run disclaimers before Rahul’s 'imaginary' speeches: Fadnavis

Ahmedabad: Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said television channels will soon run disclaimers before airing the Congress chief's "imaginary" speeches.

Addressing a rally here on Sunday, Fadnavis said "TV serials begin with the disclaimer 'All characters in this story are imaginary'. In a few days, TV channels will also display a disclaimer 'Yeh bhashan kalpanik hai' (this speech is imaginary) before Rahul Gandhi's speeches."

Fadnavis claimed that Congress is "making fun of the poor" using 'Garibi Hatao' slogan in their manifesto.

“It is shocking for me that every day Rahul Gandhi in his rallies promises to eliminate poverty by saying 'Garibi Hatao'. His grandmother and father also used this slogan but were unable to eliminate poverty,” he said.

Fadnavis added, “Then tell me how Rahul Gandhi can eliminate poverty from India? Congress has ruled this nation for sixty years but is unable to bring change as it always involved in misconduct, corruption and oppressiveness.”

“Our nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving towards development. Modi has taken this nation to another level in these five years and initiated several schemes for the development of common people such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Awas Yojana, Smart cities," said Fadnavis.”