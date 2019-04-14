LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 14 Apr 2019 Regional parties wil ...
Nation, Politics

Regional parties will have to take Cong’s help to form govt after polls: Deve Gowda

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 8:36 pm IST
He said regional parties should set aside their differences if they wished to end the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Regional parties alone cannot form the government on their own after the Lok Sabh polls and will have to take the help of the Congress, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda asserted here on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 Regional parties alone cannot form the government on their own after the Lok Sabh polls and will have to take the help of the Congress, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda asserted here on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Regional parties alone cannot form the government on their own after the Lok Sabh polls and will have to take the help of the Congress, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda asserted here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, from where he is contesting the election, he said differences were there between many regional parties, but he believed they alone could not form the government without the help of the Congress, which is a national party.

 

He said regional parties should set aside their differences if they wished to end the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"All the regional parties should join the national party Congress if they want to see the end of Modis rule, who is out to destroy the political system in the country," the JD(S) supremo said.

In this context he cited the example of Karnataka, where his party JD(S) has forged an alliance with Congress to keep the BJP out of power.

To a question,Gowda said he was contesting the election, not with any political ambition, but to contribute to the nation "in this difficult situation."

"I am contesting the election not for any political ambition, but to contribute my bit to the nation in this difficult situation," he said.

The former prime minister offered regional parties his help to bring all of them together in order to forge a strong alliance.

Gowdas two grandsons Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna are also contesting the Lok Sabha election from Mandya and Hassan respectively.

While Nikhil is chief minister H D Kumaraswamys son, Prajwal is Karnataka PWD minister H D Revannas son.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, deve gowda, narendra modi, kumaraswamy, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Earlier in the day, Shah joined various campaign-related activities in the Lok Sabha constituency. (Image: ANI)

LS polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Kalol

The veteran Congress leader's stinging attack on Modi came days after the prime minister referred to him as 'bhrasht' Nath, meaning corrupt. (Image: File)

Nehru, Indira built Army when Modi didn't even learn to wear pants: Kamal Nath

Siddaramaiah has won five times from this constituency and thrice tasted defeat. (Image: File)

Will not contest again from Chamundeshwari: Siddaramaiah

The Congress president also gave his best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Baisakhi, Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti and the Odia New Year in separate tweets (Image: File)

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to B R Ambedkar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Times Square overloads with Sikh culture as thousands tie turban on 'Turban Day'

As part of the commemoration of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary as well as to mark Baisakhi, this year the Consulate associated with The Sikhs of NY on Turban Day. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli leaves Raina behind to become highest-scoring Indian batsman in T20

The 30-year-old surpassed Raina's record in the ninth over of the RCB innings. Kohli now has 8175 runs from 245 T20 innings at an average of 41.22 with four centuries and 59 half-centuries. (Photo: PTI)
 

AB De Villiers reveals why he chose to retire

His comments came soon after he played a knock of 59 not out to take his team over the line by eight wickets in their match against Kings XI Punjab at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong raises doubts over 'suspicious black trunk' in PM's helicopter

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the prime minister to come clean on the issue and said the EC should inquire into the contents of the trunk. (Photo: ANI)

Congress says PM 'cheated' devotees on Sabarimala

Modi said his party and government will approach the Supreme Court, explaining the traditions of Sabarimala. (Image: File)

Priyanka Gandhi on two-day visit to Amethi from Monday

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Image: File)

UPA govt lamented after terror attacks, we killed terrorists in their home: PM Modi

'The second big mistake the terrorists made was in Pulwama after which we killed them in their home through air strikes,' Modi said. (Image: ANI)

Sitaram Yechury blames BJP, TMC for 'competitive communalism' over Ram Navami

Sitaram Yechury (Image: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham