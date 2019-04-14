LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 14 Apr 2019 Priyanka holds roads ...
Nation, Politics

Priyanka holds roadshow for Sushmita Dev in Silchar

ANI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 6:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 6:18 pm IST
Priyanka Gandhi spoke about Sushmita saying that she has the kind of determination that Indira Gandhi had wants to work wholeheartedly.
Congress general secretary and the party’s star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday held a roadshow in Silchar for MP Sushmita Dev, who has been fielded from the Silchar parliamentary constituency. (Photo: File)
 Congress general secretary and the party’s star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday held a roadshow in Silchar for MP Sushmita Dev, who has been fielded from the Silchar parliamentary constituency. (Photo: File)

Silchar: Congress general secretary and the party’s star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday held a roadshow in Silchar for MP Sushmita Dev, who has been fielded from the Silchar parliamentary constituency.

Speaking at the rally, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I came here for Sushmita. She has the kind of determination that Indira Gandhi had and she wants to work for you wholeheartedly. Sushmita is always there to speak up for you.”

 

Gandhi added, “No one is more sensible than the public, and you have the power to choose. You are the only ones who can decide who is a good leader and who is not.”

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Gandhi said, “The strategies and intentions of the government that has been ruling for the last five years are erroneous. After coming to power BJP has removed the special status which Congress had given to the Northeast.”

“In Silchar a trade hub was going to be set up under UPA government’s Look East policy but BJP dropped that too, which means its strategies and intentions are bad,” she added.

“BJP advertises itself so perfectly that whenever you watch television, open a newspaper or a tiffin in a train, you will see their faces,” said Gandhi.
She also added that “PM Modi doesn’t have time to visit his constituency Varanasi but has time to visit America, Pakistan and several other countries.”

After the first phase of polling on April 11, Assam will vote in two more phases – on April 18 and 23. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, silchar constituency, roadshow, mp sushmita dev
Location: India, Assam, Silchar


Latest From Nation

Sitharaman said that the current 2019 Lok Sabha elections are a crucial one for the country. (Image: ANI)

Political will was lacking to retaliate 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: Sitharaman

BJP national president Amit Shah will also address two rallies at Baramba in Cuttack district and Dhenkanal on April 17, a party leader said. (Image: File)

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on April 16

Opposition leaders including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday questioned the reliability of the electronic voting machines (EVMS) and demanded a mandatory paper trail count in at least 50 per cent of the Assembly constituencies in all Lok Sabha seats. (Photo: ANI)

Opposition questions reliability of EVMs, demands 50 pc VVPAT count

The AAP supremo was addressing a press conference here after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning in the ongoing parliamentary election. (Image: ANI)

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Times Square overloads with Sikh culture as thousands tie turban on 'Turban Day'

As part of the commemoration of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary as well as to mark Baisakhi, this year the Consulate associated with The Sikhs of NY on Turban Day. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli leaves Raina behind to become highest-scoring Indian batsman in T20

The 30-year-old surpassed Raina's record in the ninth over of the RCB innings. Kohli now has 8175 runs from 245 T20 innings at an average of 41.22 with four centuries and 59 half-centuries. (Photo: PTI)
 

AB De Villiers reveals why he chose to retire

His comments came soon after he played a knock of 59 not out to take his team over the line by eight wickets in their match against Kings XI Punjab at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on April 16

BJP national president Amit Shah will also address two rallies at Baramba in Cuttack district and Dhenkanal on April 17, a party leader said. (Image: File)

Opposition questions reliability of EVMs, demands 50 pc VVPAT count

Opposition leaders including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday questioned the reliability of the electronic voting machines (EVMS) and demanded a mandatory paper trail count in at least 50 per cent of the Assembly constituencies in all Lok Sabha seats. (Photo: ANI)

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congress

The AAP supremo was addressing a press conference here after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning in the ongoing parliamentary election. (Image: ANI)

It's strength of Babasaheb's Constitution that a chaiwala is PM: Modi

Modi also attacked the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, asking how those not fighting all the Lok Sabha seats in the state can give a prime minister. (Image: ANI twitter)

Mehbooba Mufti reacts to PM arraign; blames BJP of trying to divide India

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to divide India with its 'noxious agenda of banishing Muslims and minorities'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham