Priyanka holds roadshow for Sushmita Dev in Silchar

Silchar: Congress general secretary and the party’s star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday held a roadshow in Silchar for MP Sushmita Dev, who has been fielded from the Silchar parliamentary constituency.

Speaking at the rally, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I came here for Sushmita. She has the kind of determination that Indira Gandhi had and she wants to work for you wholeheartedly. Sushmita is always there to speak up for you.”

Gandhi added, “No one is more sensible than the public, and you have the power to choose. You are the only ones who can decide who is a good leader and who is not.”

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Gandhi said, “The strategies and intentions of the government that has been ruling for the last five years are erroneous. After coming to power BJP has removed the special status which Congress had given to the Northeast.”

“In Silchar a trade hub was going to be set up under UPA government’s Look East policy but BJP dropped that too, which means its strategies and intentions are bad,” she added.

“BJP advertises itself so perfectly that whenever you watch television, open a newspaper or a tiffin in a train, you will see their faces,” said Gandhi.

She also added that “PM Modi doesn’t have time to visit his constituency Varanasi but has time to visit America, Pakistan and several other countries.”

After the first phase of polling on April 11, Assam will vote in two more phases – on April 18 and 23. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

