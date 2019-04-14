LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 14 Apr 2019 PM Modi bashes parti ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi bashes parties before elections, stitches alliance later: Mehbooba Mufti

ANI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
Modi had said, 'Abdullah family and Mufti family have destroyed lives of three generations of Jammu and Kashmir'.
Mufti's remark comes after the Prime Minister, in a rally at Kathuaearlier in the day, claimed that the Abdullah family (National Conference) and Mufti family (PDP) destroyed the lives of three generations in the state. (Photo: PTI)
 Mufti's remark comes after the Prime Minister, in a rally at Kathuaearlier in the day, claimed that the Abdullah family (National Conference) and Mufti family (PDP) destroyed the lives of three generations in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Kathua: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he bashes political parties before elections and stitches alliances with the very same parties later.

Mufti's remark comes after the Prime Minister, in a rally at Kathuaearlier in the day, claimed that the Abdullah family (National Conference) and Mufti family (PDP) destroyed the lives of three generations in the state.

 

"Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India," Mufti tweeted.

In Kathua, Modi had said, "Abdullah family and Mufti family have destroyed lives of three generations of Jammu and Kashmir. Bright future of the state can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan to the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they will not be able to divide this nation." 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, narendra modi, farooq abdullah
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

The vehicle was recovered from an area in Kishtwar district, he said. (Photo: File)

Vehicle used in Kishtwar terror attack seized

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said television channels will soon run disclaimers before airing the Congress chief's 'imaginary' speeches. (Photo: ANI)

TV channels will soon run disclaimers before Rahul’s 'imaginary' speeches: Fadnavis

Shah's barb was in reaction to Pawar's claim that late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar quit defence ministry because he did not agree with the Rafale jet deal. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah accuses Sharad Pawar of spreading falsehoods

Jet Airways is at present under the management control of SBI-led consortium of lenders after the approval of a debt-rejig plan last month, which also led its founder chairman Naresh Goyal to quit. (Image: File)

1,100 Jet Airways pilots decide not to fly from tomorrow: NAG



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Times Square overloads with Sikh culture as thousands tie turban on 'Turban Day'

As part of the commemoration of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary as well as to mark Baisakhi, this year the Consulate associated with The Sikhs of NY on Turban Day. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli leaves Raina behind to become highest-scoring Indian batsman in T20

The 30-year-old surpassed Raina's record in the ninth over of the RCB innings. Kohli now has 8175 runs from 245 T20 innings at an average of 41.22 with four centuries and 59 half-centuries. (Photo: PTI)
 

AB De Villiers reveals why he chose to retire

His comments came soon after he played a knock of 59 not out to take his team over the line by eight wickets in their match against Kings XI Punjab at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TV channels will soon run disclaimers before Rahul’s 'imaginary' speeches: Fadnavis

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said television channels will soon run disclaimers before airing the Congress chief's 'imaginary' speeches. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah accuses Sharad Pawar of spreading falsehoods

Shah's barb was in reaction to Pawar's claim that late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar quit defence ministry because he did not agree with the Rafale jet deal. (Photo: ANI)

Cong raises doubts over 'suspicious black trunk' in PM's helicopter

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the prime minister to come clean on the issue and said the EC should inquire into the contents of the trunk. (Photo: ANI)

UP CM Adityanath announces proper learning spaces for labourer's children

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a new scheme to ensure proper learning spaces and environment for the children of labourers. (Photo: ANI)

I sense powerful wave in favour of BJP this time: Modi in J&K

Modi said, 'Congress never trusted valour of Indian armed forces, they always raised doubt on IAF strikes.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham