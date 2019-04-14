LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 14 Apr 2019 People of J&K ar ...
Nation, Politics

People of J&K are directly fighting BJP, their cronies: Farooq Abdullah

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Abdullah, said people have to vote for preserving country's secular disposition, integrity and unity.
'This election shall decide if the state of Jammu and Kashmir is able to remain a part of the Union with dignity,' Farooq Abdullah said.
 'This election shall decide if the state of Jammu and Kashmir is able to remain a part of the Union with dignity,' Farooq Abdullah said.

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Saturday said this parliamentary elections will decide whether Jammu and Kashmir will be "able to remain a part of the Union with dignity".

Addressing election meetings in at Babademb in Khanyar and Kangan in Ganderbal, Abdullah, who is contesting from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, said people have to vote for preserving the country's secular disposition, integrity and unity.

 

"This election shall decide if the state of Jammu and Kashmir is able to remain a part of the Union with dignity. The people of state are directly fighting the BJP and their cronies here through ballot for the protection of their identity," he said.

"This election will decide if we are able to live with our neighbouring country in peace. The general elections are also significant since it is a direct fight between falsehood and truth. However, no matter how much they try, falsehood is bound to perish," the NC president said.

Abdullah also said the ongoing general elections will decide if the people of the country, irrespective of their caste and creed, are able to live with dignity.

"So, it is imperative for all of us to make our choice correctly," he said.

Alleging that Jammu and Kashmir was "facing immense onslaught" from all sides, the former Union minister said, "Today, forces inimical to our special status and identity are also trying to distort our history."

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed on all fronts. "He is a failed prime minister of a failed government.

He has failed on every conceivable matrix. Not to talk of his promises which he made in the run up to the 2014 elections. He has put into abyss what good was achieved by the previous government.

"Why is he (Modi) shying away from answering what he was able to achieve during his stint in power? The other day, Congress leader Kapil Sibal revealed a Rs three lakh crore currency racket involving the BJP. Not just that, people are seeking answers from him (prime minister) on Rafael deal," Abdullah said.

He accused Modi of "flaring up" tension with Pakistan to "hide his misrule", and sought an inquiry into the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

"I earnestly insist a thorough inquiry into the incident that killed 40 CRPF men on the Jammu–Srinagar highway. Unfortunately, PM Modi is milking the post-Pulwama situation and Balakote (anti-terror airstrikes) to extreme levels to hide his misrule and misgovernance. "However, he cannot befool the intelligent masses of the country with his sophistry and gimmickry. He stands no chance,” Abdullah said.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: national conference, farooq abdullah, narendra modi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Harish Rawat was optimistic that the Congress had put up a good show in the five constituencies where polling was held during the first phase of the elections on April 11. (Photo: PTI)

Assam will vote for Cong as BJP committed to bring citizenship bill: Harish Rawat

Dr Ambedkar, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers. (Photo: File)

Ambedkar Jayanti: President, PM pay tribute to architect of Constitution

Shatrughan Sinha joined Congress last week after a fight with the present leadership of the saffron party over being sidelined since the 2015 Bihar assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Would have loved to take on Modi: Shatrughan Sinha

Dharmendra Pradhan

BJD has no agenda except Modi: BJP is issueless: Dharmendra Pradhan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Would have loved to take on Modi: Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha joined Congress last week after a fight with the present leadership of the saffron party over being sidelined since the 2015 Bihar assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Narendra Modi a better Indian PM for Pakistan: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal further said that because of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, the unfulfilled agenda of Pakistan to divide India on the religious lines seems to be working. (Photo: File | AP)

Punish Congress, its allies: Modi urges voters in Bengaluru rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress was dreaming about coming to power at the Centre and asked voters to punish it and its allies in such a way they would not be able to save even their deposits. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

At Bihar rally, Asaduddin Owaisi tears into the Congress

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Image: File)

'Sent Indian currency to 'shamshan': Scindia blames Modi for fall in rupee's value

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Image: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham