Mehbooba Mufti reacts to PM arraign; blames BJP of trying to divide India

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to divide India with its 'noxious agenda of banishing Muslims and minorities'. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to divide India with its “noxious agenda of banishing Muslims and minorities”.

She was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arraign that Abdullahs and Muftis have “ruined” three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and that he will not allow them to “divide” India.

While speaking at a BJP rally in Kathua earlier during the day, the Prime Minister had said, “Three generations of the state got destroyed by Abdullahs and Muftis. But I am standing like a wall in front of them. This Chowkidar is here to throw them out of power.” He was referring to former chief minister Omar Abdullah’s promise of getting back executive posts of Sadr-e-Riyasat and Prime Minister to the state if his National Conference (NC) party is voted to power.

Mufti taking to micro-blogging site Twitter wrote: “Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India.”

In another tweet, she said, “I for one have never lowered political discourse by abusing opponents inc BJP. In order to gain sympathy & consequently power, PM is misleading people by equating himself with the nation. Every Indian owes his allegiance to India not PM Modi. India is not Modi & Modi isn’t India.”

Abdullah while reacting to the Prime Minister’s statement tweeted, “We have to rid J&K of these two political families” says Modi ji in 2014 & then promptly goes & makes not one but TWO members of the Mufti family CM of J&K. In 2019 Modi ji says “we have to rid J&K of these two political families”. Another jumla Modi ji?”

He also posted a photograph showing the Prime Minister hugging the then chief minister and PDP patron Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on Twitter and said, “This is how much Modi ji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of.”