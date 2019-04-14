LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Politics

I sense powerful wave in favour of BJP this time: Modi in J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Apr 14, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
Modi blamed Congress for migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley.
Modi said, 'Congress never trusted valour of Indian armed forces, they always raised doubt on IAF strikes.' (Photo: ANI)
Kathua: Thanking voters for coming out in large numbers for polling in Baramulla and Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ''you have given a befitting reply to terrorist leaders, opportunists.''

While addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Sunday, Modi blamed Congress for migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley.

 

"Congress policies were behind migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley... I am committed to settle displaced Kashmiri Pandits in their native places in Kashmir," said Modi.

Modi escalated its attack on Congress by accusing the party of politicising Jallianwala Bagh centenary event.

"Vice President was in Jallianwala Bagh for event but Cong CM was not there," Modi said.

Following the first phase of polls that were conducted on 11 April, Modi sensed that 'BJP-wave' is strong this time.

"I have seen a powerful wave in favour of BJP... according to opinion polls and surveys, BJP will get thrice the seats that Congress will win"

Talking about the Balakot air strike followed by the 14 February Pulawama attack, Modi said, "Congress never trusted valour of Indian armed forces, they always raised doubt on IAF strikes.

Tags: modi in kathua, j&k, congress, bjp
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


