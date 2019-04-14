Both AIADMK and BJP have failed to deliver: MK Stalin

Campaigning for Congress LS candidate Su.Thirunavukarasar in Tiruchy on Saturday, DMK chief M. K. Stalin tries to strike a quick rapport with a couple on motor bike. While the rider stretches out for a handshake with the DMK chief, the woman on the pillion seems thrilled shooting a picture on her mobile. (DC)

TIRUCHY: The DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that both the Narendra-modi led BJP government at the Centre and the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu have “miserably failed” on the performance front, even as he regretted that the Chief Minister had “stopped to new levels” in personally targeting him (Stalin) and the DMK at poll meetings.

Addressing a huge rally here in the scorching sun in support of the Congress candidate S Thirunavukkarasar, part of DMK-led alliance for the April 18 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Stalin asked what had BJP done in the last five years. Similarly, the AIADMK having record 37 MPs” in the Lok Sabha had very little to show about what they have done for Tamil Nadu people.

Taking a dig at Mr. Modi”s “Chowkidar” remarks, Stalin alleged that he was the “Chowkidar” only to protect the “interests of a few very rich industrialists and corporate groups”.

Referring to the humble origins of Mr. Modi as “tea seller” during his early days, Mr. Stalin said there was nothing wrong about being a “tea seller”. “It is as honourable a vocation as any other human vocation can be, but having become Prime Minister what concern has he shown for the poor people, when the rich get richer and richer and the poor get poorer,” Stalin said, adding, the recent revelations on the Rafale deal had knocked the bottom out of the BJP”s claim of having provided a “corrupt-free government” in the last five years.

On the performance of the AIADMK government, Mr. Stalin said the less said the better, for they reduced themselves to being “servitors of the Central government” and was “inefficient”. The hostile reception that sitting AIADMK MPs”, re-contesting the Lok Sabha polls, were now getting from the voters in their respective constituencies was proof of their non-performance, said Stalin.

Taking strong exception to the Chief Minister, Mr. Palaniswami pouring scorn on him day-after-day and on the DMK, “using words which only a fourth-level party functionary would do”, Mr Stalin asked whether it behooved of the Chief Minister to speak in such a manner.

“This government refused to give even six feet of land for laying to rest our leader Kalaignar”s mortal remains in Chennai until the High court intervened saying he was one of the most important leaders at the national level,” said Stalin.

Calling upon the voters to unseat both the BJP government at the Centre and the AIADMK government in the state this time, Stalin recalled how Tiruchy in particular was close to Karunanidhi”s heart and the role it played in the growth of the DMK.

Pointing to similarities in the Congress party”s election manifesto and that of the DMK, Mr Stalin said he was particularly exuberant that the former reflected DMK”s long-standing philosophy of federalism at the Centre and more powers to the States.” Karunanidhi had raised that slogan from Tiruchy soil, he recalled. The DMK and Congress thus have ideological affinity, but AIADMK-BJP alliance is out-and-out opportunistic, he said.

He hailed the Congress manifesto for several good things, including the exclusive budget for agriculture, writing off farm loans and ensuring the states” rights.

If Thirunavukkarasar was elected, with his political experience, he will fulfill the long- pending demands of Tiruchy constituency, added Stalin.

Later, Mr. Stalin walked along some of the main roads of Tiruchy and met people personally in campaigning for Mr. Thirunavukkarasar.

