Assam will vote for Cong as BJP committed to bring citizenship bill: Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat was optimistic that the Congress had put up a good show in the five constituencies where polling was held during the first phase of the elections on April 11. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The Congress-in-charge of Assam, Harish Rawat, on Saturday claimed that the people of Assam will not vote for the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as the saffron party is committed to bring the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) was optimistic that the Congress had put up a good show in the five constituencies where polling was held during the first phase of the elections on April 11.

Confident that the Congress will win all the five seats, he said, "According to ground reports the people in Assam voted against the BJP as they want to punish the party for bringing the anti-constitutional bill."

Addressing a press conference here, Rawat asserted that this trend will also follow in the second and third phase of elections to be held on April 18 and 23.

"Our president Rahul Gandhi has been voicing the agenda of our party that if voted to power, we will throw the bill into the dustbin. We have clearly stated this in our manifesto, too."

As the people are protesting against the bill, I dont see the BJP winning this time," Rawat claimed. He asserted that the Congress will win 10 out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Assam.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.