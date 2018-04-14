search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS MLA Gampa Govardhan uses harsh language against women

COREENA SUARES
Published Apr 14, 2018
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 1:44 am IST
The incident happened while Mr Govardhan was carrying out an inspection of development works in his constituency.
Hyderabad: TRS MLA Gampa Govardhan was caught on camera talking harshly to two women who came to clear their doubts on lake land encroachment.

The incident happened last week in Lingayapally village in Kamareddy mandal in presence of police officials and locals, where the MLA in Telangana slang, spoke rashly and asked the women from the village to get out of his way. 

 

The incident happened while Mr Govardhan was carrying out an inspection of development works in his constituency. A section of protesting villagers approached him to know if their patta land would be taken over for Mission Kakatiya.

In a 45-second video, the MLA was seen loudly saying: “Shut up, don’t shout. For you should I stop lake restoration work? If you have any problem then come to me, but don’t tell me to stop works. Do you think we will stop lake restoration work for you? The lake has been existing since our forefathers. Eve-ry lake will have a patta land, where maize and jowar are grown when the water recedes and the cultivators are allowed to take water from the lake.”

He also abused individuals using vulgar language for recording his video and sought to know what could anyone do to him.

This newspaper tried to reached out to Mr Govardhan several times. However, he was unavailable for a comment.

