Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to campaign for JD(S) in Karnataka

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and JD (S) chief Deve Gowda hold discussions during their meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appealed to Telugu speaking people in Karnataka to vote for Janata Dal (Secular) in the Assembly elections on May 12.

Mr Rao offered to campaign for the JD(S) in Karnataka.

The meeting of Mr Rao with the JD (S) chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has raised some political eyebrows because the Janata Dal parties are known to have good ties with the BJP.

The JD(S) had earlier tied up with the BJP in Karnataka while the JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar is running a coalition government with the BJP.

Earlier, the CM left for Bengaluru by a special flight from Begumpet airport accompanied by actor Prakash Raj and TRS leaders to meet the JD(S) chief. The two leaders discussed national politics and Mr Rao’s proposed Federal Front against the BJP and the Congress.