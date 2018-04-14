search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to campaign for JD(S) in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 14, 2018, 12:19 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 12:31 am IST
The CM sought Mr Gowda’s support for setting up a Federal Front at national level.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and JD (S) chief Deve Gowda hold discussions during their meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and JD (S) chief Deve Gowda hold discussions during their meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appealed to Telugu speaking people in Karnataka to vote for Janata Dal (Secular) in the Assembly elections on May 12. 

Mr Rao offered to campaign for the JD(S) in Karnataka.

 

The meeting of Mr Rao with the JD (S) chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has raised some political eyebrows because the Janata Dal parties are known to have good ties with the BJP. 

The JD(S) had earlier tied up with the BJP in Karnataka while the JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar is running a coalition government with the BJP.

Earlier, the CM left for Bengaluru by a special flight from Begumpet airport accompanied by actor Prakash Raj and TRS leaders to meet the JD(S) chief. The two leaders discussed national politics and Mr Rao’s proposed Federal Front against the BJP and the Congress.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, janata dal (secular), 2018 karnataka assembly polls, h.d. deve gowda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Water wars due to failure of BJP, Congress: K Chandrasekhar Rao
KCR has room for all parties


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IMC 2018 aims to be one of the biggest TMT and ICT summits in the world

The first edition of India Mobile Congress held in September 2017, was attended by more than 2,000 delegates.
 

Vivo Y71 with 6-inch FullView display unveiled for Rs 10,999

The Vivo Y71 comes with a 13MP high definition rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera.
 

Video: Doctor removes maggots wriggling inside holes in child's skull

Many such videos have recently made it to the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple Watch unexpectedly saves woman's life by detecting thyroid condition

Heather bought the watch hoping to track her health (Photo: AFP)
 

5 steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

Gemstones are highly sought after in India due to their astrological benefits. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brain-eating chimps that hunt baby monkeys could reveal new clues on human evolution

The researchers found that the animals eat the brains of infants, adolescents and juveniles first.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

HDK’s emotional blackmail won’t work in Channapatna: C P Yogeshwar

C P Yogeshwar

Malikayya Guttedar challenges Priyank to win Chittapur seat again

Malikayya Guttedar

Hubballi: Congress trying to throttle democracy, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah calls on Sidharoodha Math seer in Hubballi on Thursday. (Photo:KPN)

Randeep Singh Surjewala: Modi govt must apologise for dishonouring democracy

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, addresses reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

ST vote: Can Ballari MP B Sriramulu swing it for BJP?

A file photo of BJP leader Sriramulu with supporters in Ballari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham