Pak hand in Kathua case: Madhya Pradesh BJP president Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP president Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan saw a cross-border conspiracy in the horrific gangrape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir with a design to stir communal cauldron in the valley.

Militants backed by Pakistan might be involved in the “heinous” crime to drive a wedge between Hindus and Muslims in Kashmir, he told the media on the sidelines of BJP’s fast at Khandwa in MP on Thursday.

Mr Chohan said his suspicion was based on the premise that Hindus would never chant Jai Shri Ram after committing such a crime.

“Hindus comprise less than one per cent of Kashmir. Helpless Hindus live in perpetual fear in Kashmir and they cannot even dare to speak. How can they raise Jai Shri Ram slogans there”, he remarked.