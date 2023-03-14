Youths keen to join BRS: MLA Ramanna

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna welcomes leaders and activists from MIM, Congress and BJP, into BRS fold at Bangaruguda in Adilabad (DC)

Adilabad: Nearly 300 activists from the Congress, BJP and MIM have joined the BRS in the presence of MLA Jogu Ramanna at an event organised by the ruling party at Bangaruguda colony here on Monday.

Congressmen Usman, Ismail, and Arif joined the BRS. Ramanna said the youths are taking an interest in the BRS by seeing its “development and welfare agenda for the empowerment of the public.”

The MLA accused the BJP of playing divisive politics and said it failed to control the prices of essential commodities. The poor and the middle-class families suffered heavily due to the rise in prices of essential commodities and LPG cylinders as also of petrol and diesel, he said.

Ramanna said the BRS government led by chief minister Chandrashekar Rao was working for the welfare and development of all sections of the society. Adilabad DCCB chairman Addi Bhojareddy, MPP Gandrath Ramesh, town BRS leaders Ajay and Jogu Mahender were present.