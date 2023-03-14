R&B ministry pocketed Rs 50 cr from Martyrs Memorial, alleges Revanth

HYDERABAD: Alleging massive irregularities in the construction of the Martyrs Monument at Lumbini Park, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Monday accused roads and buildings minister V. Prashanth Reddy of pocketing Rs 50 crore in commissions and demanded a high-level investigation into the dealings.

Addressing a large crowd at a street corner meeting in Yergatla in Prashanth Reddy's Balkonda Assembly constituency, Revanth Reddy accused the minister of receiving massive kickbacks in several construction projects, including the new Secretariat complex, the Telangana Martyrs Memorial, and the Ambedkar statue.

The Martyrs Memorial cost tripled from Rs 62 crore to Rs 200 crore, demonstrating how the government wasted public money and how BRS leaders profited from the sacrifices of 1,200 statehood martyrs. " Prashanth Reddy pocketed Rs 50 crore as commission. The contractor is from Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh. Is there anything more insulting to Telangana's people than this,” Revanth Reddy asked.

It wasn't just the Martyrs' Memorial; there were also cost overruns on other big projects. While cost of Dr Ambedkar's 125-foot statue increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore, the construction of the Secretariat complex increased from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,200 crore, he alleged. “If a probe is ordered, he will very certainly end up in Cherlapally jail on corruption charges," Revanth Reddy added.

Reminding BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind of his pledge to farmers to constitute a turmeric Board within five days of being elected had not been fulfilled even after five years, he told farmers: "You voted for Arvind to defeat Kavitha. Now is the time to defeat Arvind because he failed on his promise."

He urged farmers to vote for the Congress this time, promising that the would help not only farmers who own land but also those who do not. "I promise that the Congress government will acquire turmeric at Rs 12,000 per quintal, red jowar at Rs 4,000, maize at Rs 2,200, and paddy at Rs 2,500," he asserted.

Revanth Reddy also promised to set up sugar factories and expand the sugarcane crop to 10 lakh acres, among other vows such as offering Rs 5 lakh for home to the underprivileged and Rs 5 lakh cover for Arogyasri.

The TPCC president demanded that the Chief Minister clear outstanding salaries of panchayat workers. Following the suicide of a sanitation worker in Bibipet due to non-payment of salary, Revanth urged KCR in an open letter to guarantee that Panchayat workers were paid on time.