  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 14 Mar 2023 Rahul Gandhi's ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit LS proceedings for second consecutive day

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 14, 2023, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2023, 3:41 pm IST
Soon after the house assembled, BJP members raised slogans seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Soon after the house assembled, BJP members raised slogans seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: The row over Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Britain seeking intervention of the US and European nations over disappearing democracy in India disrupted the Lok Sabha for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Soon after the house assembled, BJP members raised slogans seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi, while the Congress-led opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi maafi mango (Rahul Gandhi apologise)," BJP members shouted repeatedly from their seats. Some ministers, too, were on their feet.

Opposition members raised slogans from the aisles and avoided trooping into the well of the house.

"BRICS ka 'I' ludak raha hai (The 'I' in BRICS is tottering), read one placard referring to the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping.

"Pata nahi pehle janam main kya paap kiya tha, Hindustan main paida hua (Don't know what sin I had committed that I was born in India)," read another placard waved by a Congress member quoting the prime minister's speech in Seoul in May 2015.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tried to take up the Question Hour and appealed to the members to uphold the dignity of the house.

Asking the Congress members, who were on their feet, to maintain decorum of the house and not show placards, Birla said they should let the Lok Sabha function.

"I will give the opportunity to raise issues after Question Hour. Question Hour is an important part of parliamentary proceedings. I will give you adequate opportunities, but after Question Hour. I urge you to return to your seats. I will allow every topic to be raised as per the rules," Birla said.

However, Congress members continued their protest following which the speaker adjourned the house till 2 pm. After resumption of the house, papers and standing committee reports were presented in the amid the ruckus.

The house was adjourned for the day within 10 minutes.

Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks, the ruling BJP charged that the Congress leader has tried to defame India.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Monday too, as the BJP-Congress slugfest escalated over Gandhi's remark. The government sought an apology while the opposition benches demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

...
Tags: joint parliamentary committee, adani, hindenburg issue, rahul gandhi


Latest From Nation

The weatherman predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over the north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and south coastal districts. Gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places over coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts on March 16. –– Representational Image/DC

Rain, lightning likely in AP on Thursday, Friday

The case against the official was registered by the state anti-corruption bureau when he worked as Grade-I accountant / district manager at the Anantapur office. ACB teams raided his residence and other places on Dec 19, 2009. –– Representational Image

Jail for corrupt civil supplies officer Basireddi Obul Reddy

Speaking to the media, Ramanna said that Kavitha was fighting for the 33 per cent reservations for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies. –– DC File Image

Kavitha’s birthday: MLA distributes fruits to patients at RIMS

Some 90 per cent polling was reported in YSR and 92 per cent in Annamayya districts while it was 91.84 in Anantapur district. –– Representational Image/AFP

MLC polls held with high polling rates, minor incidents



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Free bus pass for working women, schoolchildren: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

India will be declared Hindu rashtra by 2026: BJP MLA T Raja Singh

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI file image)

AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to take oath as Delhi Ministers today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will be sworn in as Ministers in the Delhi cabinet on Thursday. (ANI)

PM says Congress, Opposition trying to 'dig my grave', targets Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of IIT, in Dharwad, Sunday. (PTI Photo

MLC polls held peacefully in Andhra Pradesh; counting on Thursday

TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah told the media that YSR Congress MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay were allowed inside the polling booth while their party leaders who questioned it were taken into custody by the police. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->