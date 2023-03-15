  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 14 Mar 2023 Karnataka assembly e ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka assembly elections: Parties compete with freebies and economic promises

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Mar 15, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2023, 7:45 am IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performs 'Bhumi Puja' for the tourism development works of Anjanadri Hill at Anegundi, in Koppal district, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performs 'Bhumi Puja' for the tourism development works of Anjanadri Hill at Anegundi, in Koppal district, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI)

New Delhi: With a little over a month to go for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, it is raining sops, schemes and freebies in the poll-bound state. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come down heavily on the “revdi” culture – a reference to votes for freebies -- the Opposition, especially the Congress, has come up with a slew of freebies. Topping the list is the Congress’ promise to provide 10 kg rice each month under the “Anna Bhagya Yojna” and Rs 2,000 for women. That is not all. Voters are being offered gifts ranging from pressure cookers, utensils, LIC premiums to pilgrimages to Tirupati and Shirdi. Promises of giving 2,000 units of free electricity were also being made. The Congress has also been offering a “guarantee card” for its promises.

In a bid to counter the Congress’ spree of freebies and the alleged use of “revdi” culture, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has indicated that he was drawing up a roadmap to achieve the status of $1 trillion economy for Karnataka by 2032.  He said that a committee constituted by the planning department, headed by the additional chief secretary (finance), assisted by Ficci and McKinsey, along with other bureaucrats and industry experts, had recommended a set of initiatives to increase the state’s GDP to $1 trillion.

Reaching out to the crucial rural votebank, the chief minister claimed his government was focusing on micro-irrigation and digitising agriculture to boost post-harvest management. “I am happy to see the recommendations of the committee aim at increasing the growth rate of agriculture from 13.3 per cent to 16.3 per cent, industry from 8.8 per cent to 16.8 per cent, the service sector from 13.6 per cent to 16.9 per cent, aiming for an overall growth rate of 16.8 per cent by 2032”, Mr Bommai said.

It was also claimed with “Karnataka creating 50 lakh jobs in the last three years, the state is witnessing a major scaling up in various sectors”.  Responding to the Opposition allegation of unemployment increasing in the state, the CM asserted that “there is a big strength of the Government of India and Karnataka has a minimum unemployment problem”. A BJP leader claimed that Mr Bommai has turned Karnataka into “one of the growth engines of India”.

...
Tags: 2023 assembly elections, 2023 karnataka assembly polls, prime minister narendra modi, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka


Horoscope 15 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The forest officials and staffers interact with the Guttikoyas who oppose trench works at Buddha Gadda forest area. (DC)

Forest officials narrowly evade axe-wielding Guttikoya tribals

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC File Image)

TD upsets YSRC over unanimous MLAs’ quota MLC polls

AP Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image Source: Twitter)

AP Cabinet approves new industrial policy 2023-27

Former president Ram Nath Kovind presents 'Best Parliamentarian of the year - Lok Sabha' Award to Asaduddin Owaisi during the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards ceremony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI)

Asad receives outstanding Parliamentarian award



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS general secretary says India is a 'Hindu Rashtra'

Senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on the Sangh, and asked him to be more responsible. (File Photo: PTI)

Free power, education, healthcare: Kejriwal calls AAP MP's 'alternative'

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann waves at party workers during a convention, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Opposition rules out Rahul's apology, as storm stalls Houses second day

MPs of AAP and BRS stage a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi demanding joint parliamentary committee probe into Adani row during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

BJP-BRS spar over derogatory comments on women

BRS began demanding action against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for comments against MLC K. Kavitha. (DC Image)

AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to take oath as Delhi Ministers today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will be sworn in as Ministers in the Delhi cabinet on Thursday. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->