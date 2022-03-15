Sukhender Reddy takes charge as Council chairman

HYDERABAD: Senior MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Telangana State Legislative Council for the second term on Monday.

He was declared unanimously elected as only one nomination was filed for the post in response to the election notification issued on Sunday.

After his election, Sukhender Reddy assumed the chair in the presence of ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mohd Mahmood Ali, G. Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, V. Srinivas Goud, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, A. Indrakaran Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy, MLC K Kavitha, and others.

Reddy took charge as the Council chairman for the first time in September, 2019. However, his term ended in June 2021. He was re-elected as MLC last November.

In his absence, TRS MLC V. Bhoopal Reddy and AIMIM floor leader Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri served as the protem chairmen since June 2021.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Rama Rao expressed happiness over all the top three posts in the state occupied by persons from agriculture family background. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy belonged to agriculture families and sons of farmers.