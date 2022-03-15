Nation Politics 14 Mar 2022 Sukhender Reddy take ...
Nation, Politics

Sukhender Reddy takes charge as Council chairman

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 15, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2022, 7:43 am IST
He was declared unanimously elected as only one nomination was filed for the post in response to the election notification issued on Sunday
Senior MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy (DC)
 Senior MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy (DC)

HYDERABAD: Senior MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Telangana State Legislative Council for the second term on Monday.

He was declared unanimously elected as only one nomination was filed for the post in response to the election notification issued on Sunday.

 

After his election, Sukhender Reddy assumed the chair in the presence of ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mohd Mahmood Ali, G. Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, V. Srinivas Goud, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, A. Indrakaran Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy, MLC K Kavitha, and others.

Reddy took charge as the Council chairman for the first time in September, 2019. However, his term ended in June 2021. He was re-elected as MLC last November.

In his absence, TRS MLC V. Bhoopal Reddy and AIMIM floor leader Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri served as the protem chairmen since June 2021.

 

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Rama Rao expressed happiness over all the top three posts in the state occupied by persons from agriculture family background. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy belonged to agriculture families and sons of farmers.

...
Tags: guttha sukhender reddy, telangana state legislative council chairman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy requested the states to transfer the grants to the local bodies within 10 working days of receipt from the union government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest. — DC Image

Centre sanctioned Rs 969.50 crore to RLBS in TS, AP: Kishan

The state's contracted capacity has more than doubled from 7,778 MW in 2014 to 17,182 MW now. The state grid has met peak demand of 13,688 MW on March 26, 2021 and had a record consumption of 283.38 million units on April 3, 2021, surpassing the peak demand of the undivided Andhra Pradesh at 13,162 MW on March 23, 2014, he said. Twitter

TS tops in per capita power consumption: Energy minister

They demanded compensation to the family of the diseased and to hike the minimum base pay to Rs 35 which is now Rs 20, to increase the batch order to from Rs 10 to Rs 20, reintroduction of monthly incentives, increase in distance pay from existing Rs 6 to Rs 12 per kilometre and to stop assigning the order to third parties like Shadowfox or Rapido. — PTI

Food delivery boy’s death sparks protest; executives boycott work

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file Photo)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh did not slash taxes on fuel: Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit shah will officiate UP meet to elect new chief minister

Union home minister, Amit Shah. (PTI)

AAP's Bhagwant Mann withdraws security for VIPs, stakes claim

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann(L) and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Twitter)

Post Congress’ debacle in polls, G-23 leaders get active again

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. — PTI file image

Hijab not essential practice of Islam: Karnataka govt to HC

Female Muslim students wearing burqa and hijab talk to a police officer during their protest, outside the Shivamogga District collector's office, in Shivamogga, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Shah, Nadda confident of BJP win in all states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda address a joint press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->