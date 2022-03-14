Nation Politics 14 Mar 2022 Revanth says crowd a ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth says crowd at Congress meet shows party will win polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 14, 2022, 8:31 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2022, 8:43 am IST
The TPCC chief alleged that inefficient ministers and MLAs belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) were looting the state
Revanth Reddy said all sections of people were eagerly waiting to end the TRS rule in the state. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy said only the Congress could protect the interests of Telangana state. Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of cheating various sections of society by giving false promises, Reddy reminded it was Congress president Sonia Gandhi who realised the dream of separate Telangana state and therefore all issues can be resolved easily by Congress rule.

Addressing a huge public meeting as part of ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Poru’ programme in Kollapur town in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday night, the TPCC chief alleged that inefficient ministers and MLAs belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) were looting the state. Revanth Reddy also suggested intelligence sleuths and media to assess whether public attendance was more in the Kollapur Congress meeting or Chandrasekhar Rao’s last week meeting in Wanaparthy.

 

Revanth Reddy said all sections of people were eagerly waiting to end the TRS rule in the state. He predicted that Assembly elections would be conducted in March, 2023 and the Congress would come to power. “I am the son of the local Nallamala forest. Sonia Gandhi gave me the responsibility of issuing MLA tickets for 119 constituencies. All of you vote for the Congress to bring Soniamma Rajyam,” he said.

TPCC senior vice president and former MP Mallu Ravi presided over the meeting. AICC secretaries Bosu Raju, Sampath Kumar, party senior leaders Shabbir Ali, G. Chinna Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy and others were present.

 

Tags: revanth reddy, congress kollapur meeting, soniamma rajyam, mana ooru-mana poru
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


