AP Municipal election results: YSRC wave all the way

In Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s native town Pulivendula all 33 wards went in favour of YSRC with unanimous verdicts. (Photo:DC/Murali Krishna)

KADAPA: YSR Congress had a thumping landslide in Kadapa district, where barring Mydukur, it amassed absolute majority in all municipalities, the results for which were declared on Sunday.

In Mydukur, Telugu Desam pocketed 12 of the 24 wards while YSR Congress won in 11 and Jana Sena bagged one.

Meanwhile, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and Mydukur MLA Settipalli Raghurami Reddy exercising the ex-officio vote are to vote in favour of the ruling party.

In the 50-division Kadapa Municipal Corporation, it was YSRC all the way. After 24 were elected unanimously in favour of YSR Congress, it triumphed in 24 divisions of the 26 at stake with TD winning division No 49 and an independent candidate clinching division No 44.

It was an equally phenomenal showing in Rayachoti municipality. After having 31 of the 34 wards in its kitty unanimously, YSRC candidates won all the three wards that went to polls.

Meanwhile, 13 wards went unanimously to YSRC in Yerraguntla Municipality. It made a clean sweep of the seven for which elections were held. In Jammalamadugu, two wards had unanimously elected in favour of YSR Congress. Elections were held for 18 wards. BJP opened its tally with two wards while YSRC bagged the remaining 16.

Of the 41 wards in Proddatur Municipality, nine unanimously elected the ruling party, which also clinched 31 of the 32 wards for which elections were held. TDP won the remaining one.

In Badvel municipality with 35 wards, 10 unanimously elected YSRC. The ruling party won 19, while TDP clinched three while three independents triumphed with the support of TD.

In Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s native town Pulivendula all 33 wards went in favour of YSRC with unanimous verdicts.