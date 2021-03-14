Kaleshwaram works slow down in Nizamabad district

Congress and BJP leaders have demanded that the state government concentrate on rehabilitation of oustees and complete works at the earliest. (Photo: DC)

NIZAMABAD: Works on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Nizamabad district have slowed down mainly due to issues of land acquisition and funds’ crunch. Works may thus not be completed as per schedule. A surprising matter is that lift irrigation works have been continuing for the last 10 years without being completed yet.

Works had begun during the time of Congress government under the nomenclature of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Pranahitha Chevella Lift Irrigation Scheme. After formation of Telangana state, the TRS government redesigned the project and renamed it Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Redesigning has fulfilled anger among people of Nizamabad Rural assembly constituency. Tribals at Manchippa have especially opposed redesigning fearing submergence of 12 of their thandas and agricultural lands. This has led to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement packages not getting implemented.

The redesigned project under Link VII is expected to irrigate around four lakh acres in Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Jagitial districts. Under Package 20, surge pool and pump house works are under progress at Sarangapur. These are scheduled to be completed by March end. But their completion is nowhere in sight.

Package 21 involving pressure main works is under progress at Kondem Cheruvu in Mopal mandal. But designs of pumps and motors are still under the planning stage with TS Genco. Package 21 A in Metpally and Gadkole segments are under progress. Officials had planned to supply water for irrigating 20,000 acres in March 2021. But that would not be possible.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, an official of KLIS, preferring anonymity, confessed they are facing a severe funds’ crunch. “When no funds have been released, how can the works be completed as per schedule”, he asked.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are planning to take up agitations against the delay in executing the project. Congress and BJP leaders have demanded that the state government concentrate on rehabilitation of oustees and complete works at the earliest.