Nation Politics 14 Mar 2021 Graduate MLC polls a ...
Nation, Politics

Graduate MLC polls akin to mini-general elections today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 14, 2021, 1:40 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 1:40 am IST
The high-decibel campaigning suggests it will be the TRS versus rest in both these constituencies Counting of votes will be on March 17
The TRS has pinned all its hopes on new PRC, 29 per cent fitment and job notifications to fill over 50,000 posts for emerging victorious. (PTI Photo)
 The TRS has pinned all its hopes on new PRC, 29 per cent fitment and job notifications to fill over 50,000 posts for emerging victorious. (PTI Photo)

Polling for the biennial graduate MLC elections from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on Sunday. The high-decibel campaigning suggests it will be the TRS versus rest in both these constituencies Counting of votes will be on March 17.

Though the two seats cover 21 districts, it is Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts which have the highest number of graduate voters, that will decide on the outcome at this seat. Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal Urban and Suryapet districts will decide the winner of the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam seat.

 

The TRS has pinned all its hopes on new PRC, 29 per cent fitment and job notifications to fill over 50,000 posts for emerging victorious. The Hyderabad-RR-Mahbubnagar constituency covers nine districts with 5,31,268 registered voters. Ninety-three candidates are in the fray. A total of 880 ‘jumbo ballot boxes’ and ballot papers the size of a newspaper are being used in view of the large number of candidates.

Voters have to use the pen provided by polling officials at the booth for marking their preferences by writing 1, 2, 3 and so on adjacent to the candidates’ names in their order of preference. If voters use their own pens, those votes will be considered invalid.

 

The Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency has 5,05,565 voters covering 12 districts. A total of 71 candidates are in the fray here. Here too, 880 jumbo ballot boxes are being used.

Essentially, all parties and a couple of independents are focusing on seven districts with the highest voter enrolment, which can make or mar their chances in the election.

In Hyderabad-RR-Mahbubnagar constituency, Ranga Reddy district has the highest number of 1,44,416 voters, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri 1,31,284 and Hyderabad 1,10,243 voters. These three districts account for 3.85 lakh of 5.31 lakh total voters in this constituency.

 

Similarly, in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency, Nalgonda district has the highest number of voters at 90,826. This is followed by districts of Khammam (87,172), Warangal Urban (66,379) and Suryapet (61,624). These four districts account for 3.06 lakh of total 5.05 lakh voters in this constituency.

Tags: mlc, elections, telangana, graduates, hyderabad-ranga reddy-mahbubnagar, warangal-khammam-nalgonda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


