AP Municipal Elections: Ruling YSRC bags all civic bodies in Nellore and Prakasam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2021, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 8:24 pm IST
TD draws blank in Venkatagiri and secures only one ward each at Naidupeta, Sullurpeta and Atmakur
YSRC activists perform a dance while they celebrate the victory of their party in the GVMC elections at YSRCP City Office at Maddilapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)
Nellore:It was a clean sweep for YSR Congress in the Civic body elections at SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts. The party bagged the majority of the wards even in some municipalities where TDP appeared better placed.

In Prakasam district, TDP suffered a humiliating defeat in Ongole Corporation where the party failed to win at least one ward. The same situation prevailed at Kanigiri Nagar Panchayat too.

 

TDP confined to 5 wards in Markapur and one ward in Chirala municipalities. Elsewhere, TDP candidates won 7 wards in Addanki, 2 wards in Chimakurthy, and 3 wards in Giddalur Nagar Panchayats. Congress, BJP, Left parties and Jana Sena drew a blank in the election but  independents won in 13 wards at Chirala and ward in  Giddalur Nagar Panchayat.

The victory of independents in 13 wards at Chirala municipality can be attributed to the rebels, belonging to the ruling party, in fray because of serious differences between party leaders mainly sitting MLA Karanam Balaram and former MLA Amanchi Krishnamohan.

 

In Nellore district, the election was held at Venkatagiri, Sullurpeta and Atmakur municipalities and Naidupeta Nagar Panchayat and YSR Congress won all of them effortlessly.

To the disappointment of TD bigwigs, the party drew blank in Venkatagiri and secured only one ward each at Naidupeta, Sullurpeta and Atmakur much to the disappointment of the opposition party in the state.

With respect to other opposition parties, BJP was the only party, which could bag one seat at Naidupeta Corporation while independents secured two wards at Atmakur.

 

Former Municipal Chairperson of Venkatagiri, and YSRC nominee from 15th Ward, Donthu Sarada won with 538 votes majority at Venkatagiri.

In fact, YSRC won all the 25 wards much to the delight of YSRC leaders especially the legislator of the segment Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

Tags: ysr congress, civic body elections, nellore, prakasam, ap municipal election results
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


