Fate of contestants in 71 civic bodies in AP out today

VIJAYAWADA: All eyes are now focussed on the results of Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool Municipal Corporations as people and political parties are treating them as a referendum for the 'Three Capitals' and 'Solo Capital Amaravati' decisions.

Counting of votes of 71 municipalities and 12 corporations are slated for Sunday and results are expected by evening.

Incidentally, both YSR Congress and Telugu Desam are planning to showcase the verdict as being in line with their respective political ideologies as regards the capital issue. TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu tried to flare up the Amaravati issue during the election campaigns in Vijayawada and Guntur to get support. YSRC, which claimed that the gram panchayat elections were a referendum for its policies, put all efforts in winning the four corporations as an endorsement for the three capitals decision.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plunged into action by writing letters to the BJP government opposing Vizag Steel plant privatization to favour things in support of YSRC in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation elections. YSRC first expected a tough fight in Vijayawada and Guntur Corporations but the internal group clashes and Chandrababu Naidu’s provocative speeches in the last two days brightened their prospects in the two cities, ruling party leaders assert.

Amaravati protests demanding cancellation of the three capitals decision and continuation of Amaravati as the only capital are continuing for the past 452 days. TD is behind the Amaravati movement and all opposition parties are supporting the agitations.

On umpteen occasions, Naidu challenged YSRC to seek fresh elections on the Amaravati issue and in turn, YSRC challenged TD MLAs to resign their posts and seek a fresh mandate on the same issue. TD was dealt a blow when the Union Government filed an affidavit in the High Court affirming that choosing the capital was the prerogative of the State government.

TD did not mention Amaravati during the gram panchayat campaign despite releasing a manifesto. The same strategy was used during the municipal and Corporation elections.

TD strategically scheduled Naidu’s campaign in Vijayawada and Guntur on the last two days.