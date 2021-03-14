Nation Politics 14 Mar 2021 Fate of contestants ...
Nation, Politics

Fate of contestants in 71 civic bodies in AP out today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2021, 9:16 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 9:31 am IST
A potential game-changer for politics over capital issue
Both YSR Congress and Telugu Desam are planning to showcase the verdict as being in line with their respective political ideologies as regards the capital issue. — Representational image/DC
 Both YSR Congress and Telugu Desam are planning to showcase the verdict as being in line with their respective political ideologies as regards the capital issue. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: All eyes are now focussed on the results of Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool Municipal Corporations as people and political parties are treating them as a referendum for the 'Three Capitals' and 'Solo Capital Amaravati' decisions.

Counting of votes of 71 municipalities and 12 corporations are slated for Sunday and results are expected by evening.

 

Incidentally, both YSR Congress and Telugu Desam are planning to showcase the verdict as being in line with their respective political ideologies as regards the capital issue. TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu tried to flare up the Amaravati issue during the election campaigns in Vijayawada and Guntur to get support. YSRC, which claimed that the gram panchayat elections were a referendum for its policies, put all efforts in winning the four corporations as an endorsement for the three capitals decision.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plunged into action by writing letters to the BJP government opposing Vizag Steel plant privatization to favour things in support of YSRC in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation elections. YSRC first expected a tough fight in Vijayawada and Guntur Corporations but the internal group clashes and Chandrababu Naidu’s provocative speeches in the last two days brightened their prospects in the two cities, ruling party leaders assert.

 

Amaravati protests demanding cancellation of the three capitals decision and continuation of Amaravati as the only capital are continuing for the past 452 days. TD is behind the Amaravati movement and all opposition parties are supporting the agitations.

On umpteen occasions, Naidu challenged YSRC to seek fresh elections on the Amaravati issue and in turn, YSRC challenged TD MLAs to resign their posts and seek a fresh mandate on the same issue. TD was dealt a blow when the Union Government filed an affidavit in the High Court affirming that choosing the capital was the prerogative of the State government.

 

TD did not mention Amaravati during the gram panchayat campaign despite releasing a manifesto. The same strategy was used during the municipal and Corporation elections.

TD strategically scheduled Naidu’s campaign in Vijayawada and Guntur on the last two days.

...
Tags: municipal votes counting, municipal poll results referendum for capital issue andhra pradesh, vsp privatisation, three capitals andhra pradesh, jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu, tdp, yrsc, amaravati, panchayat polls, jagan governance
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Shankar Narayana said that YSR's dream of filling the interior reservoir in the state was fulfilled by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. — YouTube

Perur Reservoir is the new hope for Rayalaseema

A senior officer working in the Vijayawada region said they have been sending salary bill details to the Hyderabad head office as well as AP government officials concerned but payments are not forthcoming.— Representational image/DC

No salaries since 13 months for Ambedkar Open University staff

Nearly 2,000 small, medium and big banks had shut down, including two premier private banks for varied reasons. — DC file photo

LIC employees stage protest against privatisation move

Former chairman of UP Shia Wakf Board Waseem Razvi (ANI file photo)

Islamic groups demand arrest of UP Shia Waqf Board former chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi says YSRC, TDP have unholy ties with BJP

Dismissing the criticism over his outreach to Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said “the MIM is the face and voice of Muslims”. — Twitter

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jaya's 'golden rule'

VK Sasikala. (PTI)

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest from 154 Assembly segments

Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls. (Image credit : Twitter)

Pollsters see clear edge for TRS in MLC elections after KCR's strategy

Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao (L) and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (R). (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham