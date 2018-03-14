search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao justifies Congress MLAs’ expulsion

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 1:45 am IST
He was categorical that the government would not tolerate disruptive forces inside and outside the House at any cost.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday justified initiating severe action against Congress MLAs and thanked Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary for acting tough and expelling two Congress members. He said it was needed was needed to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House.

He was categorical that the government would not tolerate disruptive forces inside and outside the House at any cost.

 

Mr Rao said the violent incidents in the House were pre-planned and the government had adv-ance information of this due to which it deployed several marshals, or else the situation could have turned ‘more dangerous’.

“The justification that we didn’t mean to attack the Council Chairman, but the Governor, is deplorable," he told the House.

The CM said the Congress had been indulging in vicious campaign against him, his health and his government.

“They started demolis-hing our party’s flag posts and burning my effigies within five days of my assuming office as CM. Why this intolerance? They could not di-gest TRS coming to power. In the subsequent elections held for 2014, they lost even deposits, which made them more frustrated. They created rumours about my health saying I am going to the US for treatment. I tolerated all this. But their latest act of attacking the Governor and the Council Chairman deserves stringent punishment,” Mr Rao said.

He asked why was the-re the need to protest when the government was ready to debate on any issue for any number of days in the Assembly. “If they have any objection to the Governor's speech, they can raise it during the debate in the House.”

They can lodge their protest in a democratic manner in various forms. But resorting to attacks is not acceptable,” the CM said.

Referring to Opposition criticism of suspending K. Jana Reddy though it was claimed that he had remained quite, Mr Rao said, "We know what Jana Reddy did. We have all the reports about his role in this episode based on which he has been suspended. We have utmost respect for him.”

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, s. madhusudhana chary, k. jana reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cat survives after being impaled on three metal fence posts

RSPCA inspectors have no idea how the cat ended up stuck on the three posts. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katappa killed Baahubali in the film, but they will be part of same 'kingdom' again

Sathyaraj as Katappa and Prabhas as Baahubali in the 'Baahubali' franchise.
 

The infamous 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', Oskar Groening dies aged 96

He said he was morally guilty for what happened at the concentration camp (Photo: AFP)
 

Even a hint of light in the bedroom raises risk of depression among people

Another study from 2009 had showed that people kept in a room lit 24 hours a day were more likely to suffer from depression (Photo: AFP)
 

Study finds most couples can't tell their partner is sad unless they cry

When it comes to sadness and loneliness, couples need to be on the look-out for tell-tale signs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sleep awareness week: 10 foods to help a person sleep at night

According to studies, one in every three adults suffers from sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP to give tough fight to Oppn, fields 11 candidates for UP’s 10 RS seats

In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats being the most populous state of the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: KPCC chargesheet lists PM’s ‘betrayals’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had requested PM Modi to convene a meeting of the three states involved but the Modi government refused to even comment on the issue.

Raichur: Slap, slap for seeing my husband too often!

Padmavathi is alleged to have slapped the president of the Raichur District Mahila Congress, Nirmala Benna for

What’s cooking? BSY, Shamanoor meet amidst Lingayat row

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for Basaveshwara International Centre at Koodala Sangama in Bagalkot Dist on Monday. (Photo:KPN)

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham