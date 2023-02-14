Why it took KCR years to realise that UPA was better, asks Ponnala

HYDERABAD: While welcoming Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao statement in the Assembly on Sunday praising the UPA government under Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders questioned why it took him close to nine years to acknowledge the failures of the BJP government.

Speaking to media persons, former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah recalled how Chandrashekar Rao had remained supportive of the Modi government’s policies and said that it was the Congress governments which brought development.

“KCR is behaving like a Kumbhakarna and it now appears that he has woken up from his slumber. If one keeps politics aside they would say that the Congress government was the best. Why did KCR fail to identify the failures of the NDA government earlier,” he asked.

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao said it was welcome that the BRS government had realised at least now. “It is good to know that KCR has released at least now,” he said.