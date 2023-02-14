Warangal lagging behind in growth, KCR failed to help city, says BJP

WARANGAL: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has “betrayed the people of Warangal” after promising that the city would be developed on par with Hyderabad with a governmental input of Rs 300 crore every year, the BJP has alleged.

“The chief minister did not sanction even a single rupee till date. As a result, the city is lagging behind in terms of development,” alleged the Warangal urban cooperative bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao.

He was addressing a Shakti Kendram meeting called by the state BJP leadership at Gopalaswamy Temple area in Hanamkonda district on Monday under the leadership of A Mohan.

Pradeep said the people of Warangal district gave huge moral support to KCR and stood by him during the separate Telangana movement. “But, after achieving the Telangana state, KCR gave key posts to five members of his family. Only his grandson is left to yet get a prominent post.”

He said, “Ignoring the sacrifices of hundreds of youths and not resolving the issues of the people and not providing any employment opportunities to the youth and not implementing his promise of an unemployment dole, Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members ruled the state by focusing only on making money by the crores.”

“The BRS party MLAs are indulging in land settlement and grabbing the lands of innocent people. People are watching every move of the BRS party leaders and are ready to teach them a fitting lesson in the coming assembly elections,” he warned.

BJP leaders Acha Vidhya Sagar, Vannala Venkatramana, Samudrala Parameshwar, Kandimalla Mahesh and Trilok Lakshman were among those who spoke.