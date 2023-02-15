  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 14 Feb 2023 Revanth promises Lor ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth promises Lord Rama temples across Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Feb 15, 2023, 12:24 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2023, 12:24 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on the eighth day of his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra. (Photo: @revanth_anumula)
 TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on the eighth day of his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra. (Photo: @revanth_anumula)

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy who had criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for neglecting the temple town of Bhadradri while focusing his attention and financial resources on developing the Yadadri temple, promised that the Congress, if elected to power, would take up the proposal to build temples of Lord Rama in 100 Assembly constituencies with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore each.

Addressing a large gathering at the Ambedkar centre on the eighth day of his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra in the temple town, Revanth Reddy lamented that Bhadradri, which had historically enjoyed the patronage of various rulers, including the Nizams, had been utterly neglected after the Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS (now BRS) government assumed power.

“The CM has stopped presenting 'Mutyala Talambralu' on behalf of the government on Sri Ramnavami day.  In addition, the promised Rs 100 crore for the development of the temple town as well the Rs 1,000 crore for flood control remains unfulfilled. KCR, who not only defrauded the people but also Lord Rama. He will be forgotten in history,” he said.

During his yatra, he interacted with farmers of both Pinapaka and Sarapaka. He accused the government of failing to provide compensation to the people who were hit by the Sitarama Project.

In response to the BJP's claims that the Congress has lost ground in Telangana, Revanth Reddy said that those who engage in pointless conversation should go to Bhadrachalam to see for themselves the support Congress had been receiving in the temple town. “It is the BJP which does not have a place in Telangana,” he remarked.

Revanth Reddy guaranteed that once Congress comes to power, it will provide Rs 5 lakh for each poor family for the Indiramma housing scheme as well as implement the Warangal Declaration. Apart from these, he promised to enhance Aarogyashri’s cover from the current Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, besides clearing of fee reimbursement to the students.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC chief V. Hanumantha Rao, MLA Seethakka, former minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar, senior vice-president Mallu Ravi, AICC secretary Rohit Chowdary were among those who accompanied Revanth Reddy as he entered Bhadrachalam.

Bhatti bemoaned that seven mandals were “handed over” to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation, while also claiming that Telangana had lost about two lakh acres to AP. Hanumantha Rao affirmed that there were no differences within the party and it was high time that the Congress’s rank and file worked hard to defeat both the BRS and BJP.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, yadadri temple, haath se haath jodo abhiyan, a revanth reddy, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), lord rama
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy pronounced judgment in the appeals filed by the government through the Balapur tahsildar, and set aside the single judge orders which had stopped the revenue authorities from resuming 46,538 square metres (sq.m.) of land on the ground that the Urban Land Ceiling Act was repealed in 2008 whereas the authorities had initiated the procedure in 2010. (Representational DC Image)

HC gave nod to TS to resume 11 acres land from the private company

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy visited the Amanalingeswarar Swamy temple at Amaravathi and offered special prayers (Image Source: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)

Centre majorly promoting spiritual tourism: Kishan

“In Ward 5, drinking water is supplied once in four days or once in a week with low pressure, short duration and uneven timings. Residents are facing difficulties because of the same,” said a resident, Telukunta Satish Gupta (Representational image)

Secunderabad Cantonment: Irregular water supply irks residents

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar Speaking to reporters in New Delhi. (Photo:DC)

BRS, Congress, Left forging "unholy coalition", says Bandi



MOST POPULAR

 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night (PTI file image)

'Nothing for BJP to hide': Amit Shah on opposition allegations over Adani row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

Congress leaders will face crackdown after Raipur meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)

As time ticks, options reduce for opposition in fight for Telangana’s Assembly

Both the Opposition parties are stuck with their own internal dissent and disorientation issues. (DC Image)

J-K wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul(Eds: with file pix)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, (PTI file Photo/Kamal Singh)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->