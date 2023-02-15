Revanth promises Lord Rama temples across Telangana

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy who had criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for neglecting the temple town of Bhadradri while focusing his attention and financial resources on developing the Yadadri temple, promised that the Congress, if elected to power, would take up the proposal to build temples of Lord Rama in 100 Assembly constituencies with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore each.

Addressing a large gathering at the Ambedkar centre on the eighth day of his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra in the temple town, Revanth Reddy lamented that Bhadradri, which had historically enjoyed the patronage of various rulers, including the Nizams, had been utterly neglected after the Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS (now BRS) government assumed power.

“The CM has stopped presenting 'Mutyala Talambralu' on behalf of the government on Sri Ramnavami day. In addition, the promised Rs 100 crore for the development of the temple town as well the Rs 1,000 crore for flood control remains unfulfilled. KCR, who not only defrauded the people but also Lord Rama. He will be forgotten in history,” he said.

During his yatra, he interacted with farmers of both Pinapaka and Sarapaka. He accused the government of failing to provide compensation to the people who were hit by the Sitarama Project.

In response to the BJP's claims that the Congress has lost ground in Telangana, Revanth Reddy said that those who engage in pointless conversation should go to Bhadrachalam to see for themselves the support Congress had been receiving in the temple town. “It is the BJP which does not have a place in Telangana,” he remarked.

Revanth Reddy guaranteed that once Congress comes to power, it will provide Rs 5 lakh for each poor family for the Indiramma housing scheme as well as implement the Warangal Declaration. Apart from these, he promised to enhance Aarogyashri’s cover from the current Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, besides clearing of fee reimbursement to the students.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC chief V. Hanumantha Rao, MLA Seethakka, former minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar, senior vice-president Mallu Ravi, AICC secretary Rohit Chowdary were among those who accompanied Revanth Reddy as he entered Bhadrachalam.

Bhatti bemoaned that seven mandals were “handed over” to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation, while also claiming that Telangana had lost about two lakh acres to AP. Hanumantha Rao affirmed that there were no differences within the party and it was high time that the Congress’s rank and file worked hard to defeat both the BRS and BJP.