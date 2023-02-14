  
Nation Politics 14 Feb 2023 Rahul Gandhi faces a ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi faces action over his 'baseless' remarks on PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 14, 2023, 7:53 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2023, 7:53 am IST
NEW DELHI: The government said on Monday that  action would be taken on the privilege notice sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making an ‘unparliamentary remark’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

“(BJP leader) Nishikant Dubey issued a notice to Gandhi for making baseless allegations (against PM Modi). What they say has to be supported with evidence,” parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said the PM “thinks that he is very powerful, but he doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi.”

