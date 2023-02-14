Rahul Gandhi faces action over his 'baseless' remarks on PM

The government said on Monday that action would be taken on the privilege notice sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AP)

NEW DELHI: The government said on Monday that action would be taken on the privilege notice sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making an ‘unparliamentary remark’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

“(BJP leader) Nishikant Dubey issued a notice to Gandhi for making baseless allegations (against PM Modi). What they say has to be supported with evidence,” parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said the PM “thinks that he is very powerful, but he doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi.”