  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 14 Feb 2023 Congress claims Rahu ...
Nation, Politics

Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2023, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2023, 1:03 pm IST
The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night (PTI file image)
 The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night (PTI file image)

Varanasi: The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport here late Monday night, a charge denied by the airport authorities.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that Gandhi's plane was scheduled to land at the Babat airport here on his return from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rai said he and other party leaders were at the airport to receive their leader but his plane was not allowed to land "at the last minute." Gandhi then returned to the national capital.

However, Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal told PTI that there was no prior information about Gandhi's arrival.

The director denied allegation that they had refused permission for Gandhi's plane to land.

The air traffic controller was told that the plan to land at the airport has been cancelled, Sanyal said.

The former Congress chief was scheduled to visit Prayagraj for a function at the Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Rai said.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, varanasi airport, senior congress leader ajay rai
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan (Twitter)

Vijayan government worse than pick-pockets, alleges Kerala Opposition Leader

He said progress of the country, making the country secure and making the economy the fastest growing economy in the world have been among the priorities of the government. — ANI

BJP has no competition in 2024 LS polls, Modi has full support of people: Amit Shah

BBC office in New Delhi (ANI)

Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC offices in India

The Kejriwal government has approved the proposal upon the condition that the agency would take up 10-times compensatory plantation. — Representational Image/DC

Delhi govt clears way for Executive Enclave, nation to get new PMO soon



MOST POPULAR

 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Nothing for BJP to hide': Amit Shah on opposition allegations over Adani row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

Congress leaders will face crackdown after Raipur meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)

J-K wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul(Eds: with file pix)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, (PTI file Photo/Kamal Singh)

PM Modi calls Congress, Left poll pact in Tripura unholy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during roadshow ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, in Gomati district on Saturday, (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi faces action over his 'baseless' remarks on PM

The government said on Monday that action would be taken on the privilege notice sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->