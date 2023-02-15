  
BRS in Telangana to retain power in coming assembly, say senior leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 15, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2023, 8:38 am IST
Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that the Komatireddy brothers —Venkat Reddy and BJP leader Rajagopal Reddy — were used to making false and fake statements. (Twitter)
Hyderabad: Following Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's prediction of a `hung' Assembly after the state elections, BRS leaders said the ruling party would retain power by itself.

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that the Komatireddy brothers —Venkat Reddy and BJP leader Rajagopal Reddy — were used to making false and fake statements. “Venkat Reddy is in the Congress but says the BJP will form government, his brother is in the BJP and he said that the Congress would win. The Komatireddy brothers misguide the people by making false statements," Jagadish Reddy said.

Nizamabad MLA Bigala Ganesh said that the BRS would retain 100 seats out of the 119 in Telangana. “The Congress and the BJP wll share the remaining 19 seats,” Ganesh said, adding, "People are eager to support the BRS.”

Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju said that there would be no possibility of a hung Assembly; neither the BJP nor the Congress had the candidates to contest all constituencies. In some places, the Congress was better placed than the BJP in terms of cadre at the booth and village levels. "When the BJP has no cadre, how will it win seats,” he asked.

