BRS, Congress, Left forging 'unholy coalition', says Bandi

Hyderabad: The BRS, Congress, and Left parties were attempting to forge an "unholy coalition" against the BJP in Telangana, unable to digest the party's expansion and strengthening in the state, said BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi with BJP general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, Sanjay remarked that Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's comments that the BRS will be forced to join forces with the Congress and that there would be a hung Assembly clearly demonstrated that the grand old party was not in a position to fight for power on its own.

"Why are the Congress leaders going on padayatras when they know well that they would lose the Assembly elections,” he said.

Venkat Reddy's comments, according to BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna, exposed the political drama being staged by the TPCC leaders and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. She claimed that BRS and the Congress were working together to undermine the BJP, which has been steadily expanding its support base in Telangana. For political gain, she claimed that both parties are attempting to mislead the public.

She further asserted that the remaining Congress MLAs will eventually join the 12 Congress MLAs who had defected to the BRS. The political drama between the Congress and BRS is being closely watched by Telangana people, who will give a befitting reply at the right time, she claimed.