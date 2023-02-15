  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 14 Feb 2023 As time ticks, optio ...
Nation, Politics
Sriram Karri
Sriram Karri is the Resident Editor of Deccan Chronicle, based in Hyderabad. He is also the author of the MAN Asian Literary Prize long-listed novel 'Autobiography of a Mad Nation' and 'The Spiritual Supermarket'.

As time ticks, options reduce for opposition in fight for Telangana’s Assembly

Published Feb 15, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Both the Opposition parties are stuck with their own internal dissent and disorientation issues. (DC Image)
 Both the Opposition parties are stuck with their own internal dissent and disorientation issues. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: One of the first political beliefs that will be shattered when Telangana goes to the elections at the end of the year will be that a padayatra in a Telugu state by a leader will lead to their party winning power — with leaders of both main opposition parties having had a go at it, Bandi Sanjay Kumar having covered over 1,000 kilometres in several phases of his Praja Sangrama Yatra and A. Revanth Reddy having just started his regional variants of the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ walkathon. Three leaders who conducted a padayatra came to power — Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy but they were all in Andhra Pradesh.

The second of the myths that will crack are two truisms that political analysts argue, but are mutually set against each other — one is that no Telugu leader has won power for a third consecutive term and the other that there can be no hung verdict in a small state like Telangana.

A cursory reading of three different party surveys in recent times which could be accessed shows that Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao is in all likelihood set to yet again make history by using the current situation to script another win.

Despite the spirited rhetoric and campaign of the two main Opposition parties, and the inevitable slant of anti-incumbency of two terms in the electorate, the born-again Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is likely to gain from the divide of anti-Rao votes to record a highly probable third win.

Both the Opposition parties are stuck with their own internal dissent and disorientation issues, which the recently concluded Assembly amplified as a public opinion; with key leaders of the Opposition being Parliamentarians, only one leader stands tall in Telangana at the state-level, Chandrashekar Rao. If anything, the next in the race is his own son and minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The two potential rivals from the Opposition, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Etala Rajendar, were softened by Chief Minister Rao with his conduct of friendliness and reach-out with goodwill. In the coming days, a plethora of such mind games from the BRS boss will further widen the schisms in the national parties in the Opposition.

The BRS is also rapidly course-correcting on some of its weaknesses and addressing criticism that has deeply stuck in the minds of the people. After a week of highly urban-facing E-vehicles fest and race aimed at Hyderabad, plans are being prepared for the grand simultaneous inauguration of the new Secretariat, a giant Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue and a spectacular memorial for Telangana martyrs.

These three icons, if likely inaugurated on Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary (the previous plan to open it on CM Rao’s birthday was canned), will render several criticisms against the government moot — respecting Dalits, doing justice to memory of the martyrs of Telangana agitation and working from the Secretariat and being accessible to the common people.

This will leave Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay little ammunition for attack if they continue their padayatras. The two parties have also not found ways to break the formidable secular vote bank the BRS has created through two of its schemes — the Aasara pensions and Rythu Bandhu. Other welfare schemes, like Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits and Kanthi Velugu, give the BRS a strong and breach-resistant block of committed voters.

The BJP is badly lacking leaders and cadre; even as the Congress is still recovering from its past loss of leaders. Both parties are facing the brunt of dissent and lack of coordination between leaders for its various programmes and initiatives.

The BRS also has a strong narrative set on a national scale to combat the BJP, even as it will repeatedly use hints of a post-poll tie-up with the Congress at the Centre to leave the battleground confused enough for it to smoothly touch the tape in the first-past-the-post system. This added to the party’s moneychest, leaders, election machinery, media and social media game leaves the 2023 elections less of a close match than rivals would want.

Neither the Congress nor the BJP has yet been able to find a strong breach or an unimpeachable argument on why Telangana should not give Rao a third shot at power. And their time is running out.

...
Tags: telangana assembly, haath se haath jodo, dr y.s. rajasekhar reddy, bharat rashtra samithi, k. chandrasekhar rao, bandi sanjay kumar, a. revanth reddy


Related Stories

BRS ticket aspirants augment outreach

Latest From Nation

Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca praised India’s G20 theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the earth is one family)” and said it strongly resonated with the Pope’s appeal for universal brotherhood as reflected in the term “Fratelli Tutti”. (Photo: Twitter: @ANI)

Italian envoy hails G20 theme on 'one family' as 'fratelli Tutti'

“I heard the news and am waiting for the order. I have to begin the study (of the HCA),” said former Apex court judge Justice L. Nageshwara Rao. (File Photo: DC)

SC appoints former Apex court judge to clean up Hyderabad Cricket Association

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(C) virtually launched the Tourist Police Outposts from the camp office on Tuesday. DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and others also seen. (Image By Arrangement)

Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates tourist police stations at 20 centres

Representational image

Drug racket busted in Hyderabad, four held



MOST POPULAR

 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night (PTI file image)

'Nothing for BJP to hide': Amit Shah on opposition allegations over Adani row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

Congress leaders will face crackdown after Raipur meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the launch of party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, in Dumka. (PTI Photo)

J-K wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul(Eds: with file pix)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, (PTI file Photo/Kamal Singh)

PM Modi calls Congress, Left poll pact in Tripura unholy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during roadshow ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, in Gomati district on Saturday, (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->