Nation Politics 14 Feb 2022 West Bengal CM Mamat ...
Nation, Politics

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dials chief ministers of Telangana, Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2022, 2:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2022, 2:50 pm IST
Mamata said that together they were trying to 'protect the country's federal structure from getting bulldozed'
Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Telangana. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Telangana. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is trying to cobble up a united front against the BJP, said on Monday that she had spoken with her counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and together they were trying to "protect the country's federal structure from getting bulldozed".

The TMC supremo, who had visited Uttar Pradesh last week to campaign for Samajwadi Party (SP), contended the chief minister of that state was not a "yogi (monk) but a bhogi (worldly person)".

 

She said that her camp decided against contesting elections in UP in the "larger interest" of the nation.

"The TMC did not field any candidate in UP as I did not want Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) to get weak in any seat. In the first phase, I am hoping Akhilesh's party will win 37 of 57 seats," she told a news channel.

Hitting out at her UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath, Banerjee claimed, "Women are burnt alive and peasants get murdered in that state. The CM there is not a 'yogi' but a 'bhogi'. If India has to be saved, UP will have to be saved first."

 

Banerjee said she would be visiting UP again on March 3 to hold a rally in Varanasi.

The feisty TMC boss also lashed out at the Congress stating that no regional outfit shared cordial relations with the grand old party.

"It's the duty of those who claim themselves to be secular to bring everyone on one platform. I had asked the Congress and the CPI(M) to join hands... If they do not listen, there is nothing that I can do.

"The Congress can go its way, we will go ours," she maintained.

Banerjee stressed that it was time to free the country from "seeds of hatred and atrocities".

 

She said that India was "veering towards a presidential form of government, with its Constitution getting demolished".

"I have spoken with Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and her Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, and we are trying to protect the country's federal structure," the TMC chief said.

The Bengal CM insisted that her party would also do well in Goa elections.

"Every household in Goa is now aware of the TMC. We will perform well there. This is just the beginning," she said.

Referring to TMC's triumph in Bengal's four municipal corporations, where elections were held on February 12, Banerjee thanked people for casting their votes in favour of her party.

 

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, k chandrasekhar rao, mk stalin
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

K Chandrasekhar Rao and Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Himanta Biswa Sarma slams KCR for seeking proof of surgical strikes

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI/File)

Supreme Court allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur

Children attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to Class VIII standard students, as COVID-induced restrictions ease, at a School in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Delhi schools reopen for all classes

Visuals from Rotary School in Karnataka's Mandya. (Via ANI)

Arguments erupt as teacher asks students to take off hijab in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC on course for big win in four municipal corporations in West Bengal

Locals stand in front of a polling station after two political parties clashed during ongoing municipal elections, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Single-day poll in Uttarakhand, Goa today; BJP and Congress in close fight

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders addresses a press conference, in Panaji, Goa, Friday, Feb 11, 2022. (PTI)

BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Kothambi in North Goa district, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI)

Himanta Biswa Sarma slams KCR for seeking proof of surgical strikes

K Chandrasekhar Rao and Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->