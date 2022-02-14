Nation Politics 14 Feb 2022 Special Category Sta ...
Nation, Politics

Special Category Status is relevant only to AP, not TS: GVL

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 14, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2022, 6:58 am IST
No other state is getting revenue-deficit funds from the central government. The Centre is paying more attention to developing AP, he says
The Union Government is compensating AP in many other ways and giving financial assistance on an unprecedented scale, he said. (ANI)
KAKINADA: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has made it clear that Special Category Status is relevant only to Andhra Pradesh and hence it was deleted from the agenda for the tripartite meeting of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the Centre on pending matters of bifurcation.

He told the media in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday that there was no intention to “first include it on the agenda and then remove it.”

 

“It has been deleted as it is not a joint issue between AP and Telangana. Had it remained on the agenda, new complications could have cropped up. Therefore, it was dropped,’’ he said. Narasimha Rao said it was not correct to blow the issue out of proportion.

Special Category Status is no longer in vogue now. The Union Government is compensating AP in many other ways and giving financial assistance on an unprecedented scale, he said.

“No other state is getting revenue-deficit funds from the central government. The Centre is paying more attention to developing AP, but the state government not been able to make use of these positives.”

 

He said the Union Government is giving a Rs 22,223 crore subsidy in the name of ration and a Rs 30,000 crore subsidy for the PM Awas Yojana scheme etc. The Centre would develop 8,285km of NH at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore.

However, the state government is not able to pay its share for many of these schemes. The Centre sanctioned the Kotipalli-Narsapur Railway Line with a budget allocation of Rs 2,120 crore and the state government has to pay Rs 220 crore. Of this, so far, the state government could pay only Rs 2 crore, Rao said.

He said that the Union Government sanctioned Rs 3,200 crore for the drinking water scheme. Unless the state government pays its share before March 31, the funds may be diverted to other states.

 

Rao said the Union Government has earmarked 1 lakh crore of funds as a loan to the state government to complete the several projects, and this is given without any interest. The state government should clear the loan over a period of 50 years.

He said while the YSRC MPs wrote only letters, the BJP MPs, particularly he, often raised the state issues with the central ministers on matters of development of the state.

...
Tags: special category status, centre focus on andhra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 14 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

