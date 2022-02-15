Nation Politics 14 Feb 2022 Kishan Reddy slams K ...
Kishan Reddy slams KCR’s remarks on surgical strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 15, 2022, 2:37 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2022, 9:01 am IST
Kishan Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister joined the bandwagon of 'Tukde Tukde gang and urban Naxals'
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday strongly condemned the comments made by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao over the issue of surgical strikes against Pakistan.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s demand that he would like to know the truth and proof about surgical strikes, Kishan Reddy asked if Pakistan's own actions of declaring a no-fly zone in their own air space for more than six months after Balakot were not proof enough.

 

"I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of Telangana CM KCR against the Indian armed forces," Reddy tweeted.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister joined the bandwagon of "Tukde Tukde gang and urban Naxals" by asking proof of the surgical strikes to cast aspersions on the armed forces.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Central government was a democratic right, but insulting the nation's patriotic armed forces was not, Reddy noted. Observing that the Indian armed forces were fighting valiantly against enemies across the border on multiple fronts, he said Colonel Santosh Babu, a Telugu "bidda" (son of Telugu soil), gave up his life last year to protect the country's citizens.

 

