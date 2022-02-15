KCR plans meet for Chief Ministers of states ruled by regional parties

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is understood to be keen to host the conclave of Chief Ministers of states ruled by regional parties in Hyderabad. Party sources said the Chief Minister is likely to visit Mumbai to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in a week to discuss the issue.

He already spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this regard as part of his efforts to bring regional parties together against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Stalin has confirmed holding the conclave of Chief Ministers soon out of Delhi. Stalin took to Twitter on Sunday saying "Beloved Didi Mamata Banerjee telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested a meeting of opposition CMs. I assured her of DMK’s commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi!" (sic)

Rao also confirmed Mamata calling him over phone on Sunday. "Mamata Behen (Mamata Banerjee) called me. We had a discussion over phone. She invited me to Bengal or she’ll come to Hyderabad. She said mujhe dosa khilao. I said most welcome. She may come any time. We are discussing. There are so many political leaders across the nation," Rao said addressing a press conference on Sunday.

The idea of holding a conclave of Opposition parties was first mooted by Chandrashekar Rao in November 2020 ahead of the GHMC elections.

Addressing a joint meeting of TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs, Rao said, "Very soon, I am going to hold a conclave of India's Opposition parties in Hyderabad. 100 per cent. We will initiate a fight. We will give the Hyderabad Declaration and blow the conch shell for battle in this country."

However, it did not materialise so far. With the Chief Minister launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre again since November 2021 and further upping the ante against the BJP since the Union Budget on February 1, the Chief Minister strongly feels that the time is apt to hold the conclave in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference in Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, Rao said that he would play an important role in any front that was likely to be formed to fight against the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources said Chandrashekar Rao strongly felt that the time was ripe to hold the conclave in Hyderabad since Chief Ministers of a few states were coming in support and it would also help him to play a key role in national politics and garner national attention.