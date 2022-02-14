Nation Politics 14 Feb 2022 Himanta Biswa Sarma ...
Himanta Biswa Sarma slams KCR for seeking proof of surgical strikes

ANI
Published Feb 14, 2022, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2022, 1:41 pm IST
The two chief ministers are engaged in a row over the issue of surgical strikes since last week
K Chandrasekhar Rao and Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
  K Chandrasekhar Rao and Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for asking proof from the Central government over the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2019.

Sharing a video of Rao's press conference on Twitter where he demanded proof, Sarma said "On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the opposition has again insulted our martyrs by questioning the surgical strike."

 

"In an attempt to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family, they have betrayed the army. My loyalty is with the army. Abuse me all your life, I don't care," the tweet further said.

Rao on Sunday said, "Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it."

The two CM's are engaged in a row over the issue of surgical strikes since last week.

The row started on Friday when the Assam Chief Minister addressing an election rally said, "Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?"

 

Following this, the Telangana Chief Minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to sack the Assam CM for his comments on Rahul Gandhi.

Hitting back at KCR, Sarma took a dig at Rao saying, "I believe that questioning the Army whether they have carried out the surgical strike or not is the biggest crime. He (Telangana CM KCR) got agitated by my comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but not by Rahul Gandhi's comment on our Army."

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri.

 

Meanwhile, India today is observing the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack where 40 personnel were killed in an attack on the CRPF convoy that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

