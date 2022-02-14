Nation Politics 14 Feb 2022 55 seats in 9 west U ...
Nation, Politics

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 14, 2022, 6:46 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2022, 6:46 am IST
After the second phase on Monday, almost one-fourth of seats in the state -- 113 out of 403 -- will have voted
Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Moving with a strong security pitch, the BJP is all set to wade into the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Leading the attack on the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh, “their dynasts are sleepless and unable to dream anymore”. He added that the BJP government has the antidote for rioters and the mafia. The voting on February 14 is for 55 Assembly seats spanning the nine districts of Amroha, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western Uttar Pradesh. This is traditionally a region where the Samajwadi Party has done well. In the last Assembly election, the SP got 27 seats. It was then in an alliance with Congress.

 

A buoyant Samajwadi chief, Akhilesh Yadav, claimed that the “wipeout of the BJP has already begun” after the first phase of voting. The SP-RLD combine is hoping that the farmers’ protests against the three repealed farm laws will find resonance in these districts. Four ministers in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet -- Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Gulab Devi, Suresh Khanna and Baldev Singh Aulakh -- will test their luck this time. Senior SP leader Azam Khan, who is now in jail, is contesting from Rampur.

Congress has fielded Nawab Kazim Ali Khan against Azam Khan. Supriya Aaron of the Samajwadi Party from Bareilly Cantonment, Keerat Singh Gurjar from Gangoh and BJP’s Devendra Nagpal from Naugawan seat are in the fray.

 

Muslim voters have a decisive say in 25 seats while Dalit voters hold the key to some 20-odd Assembly seats in this phase. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor and Rampur are Muslim strongholds while nine constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The SP-RLD is banking considerably on the consolidation of Muslim and Dalit votes, embellished with Jat and Yadav votes. The trouble for the alliance maybe if the Muslim vote is split between the Congress, BSP and the new contender, AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi. Insiders claim that after the anti-CAA protests, the Muslim votes will consolidate behind the strongest Opposition candidates -- that is the SP-RLD alliance. The alliance partners are heavily banking on this.

 

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the Congress campaign, has released three manifestos of the party in the state catering to all sections of society. Apart from this, she has also undertaken several door-to-door campaigns, roadshows and rallies.

However, Congress got a shock when its declared candidate, Ms Supriya Aaron, shifted to the Samajwadi Party in Bareilly. BSP supremo Mayawati has also declared 40 per cent Muslim candidates in this phase as the BSP also wants to have the Muslim vote coming its way, but its lacklustre campaign, compared to that of the BJP and the SP-RLD, may not help it to gather much support.

 

After the second phase on Monday, almost one-fourth of seats in the state -- 113 out of 403 -- will have voted. There will be five other phases left, and the counting will take place on March 10.

...
Tags: uttar pradesh, samajwadi party, anit-farm laws, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Horoscope 14 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The PSLV-C52 rocket. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C52 carrying earth observation, 2 small satellites

The 25 paintings revolving around the army have been completed while those pertaining to the cultural segment would be taken up soon, the students said. — DC Image

Indian Army’s valour now don walls of AOC Centre

Polavaram project displaced families returning to their homes on Sunday from Gokavaram mandal as the government did not settle their R&R package. (By Arrangement)

Polavaram project victims' plight still remains unchanged

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders addresses a press conference, in Panaji, Goa, Friday, Feb 11, 2022. (PTI)

Single-day poll in Uttarakhand, Goa today; BJP and Congress in close fight



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Stalin, Dhankar in war of words; WB Guv says TN CM's remark harsh, not fact based

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (left) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Image)

KCR ups attack on PM Modi over hijab row

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Amit Shah requests Owaisi to accept Z category security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Sanjay Raut claims some people asked him to help in toppling Maharashtra Govt

Sanjay Raut (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->