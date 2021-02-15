Nation Politics 14 Feb 2021 YSRC-backed candidat ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC-backed candidates sweep Phase 2 polls: Botsa Satyanarayana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2021, 4:15 am IST
TDP won 536 panchayats, Jana Sena 36, BJP 6, and 108 went to others
Municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana. (DC Image)
VISAKHAPATNAM: Municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Sunday asserted that YSRCP-backed candidates have swept the second phase of gram panchayat elections also by winning most sarpanch and ward members’ posts in villages.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said ruling party nominees won 2,639 of 3,328 panchayats that went to polls on Saturday. TDP won 536 panchayats, Jana Sena 36, BJP 6, and 108 went to others. The minister said in the first phase, YSRCP supporters won 2,637 of 3,244 panchayats while TDP-backed candidates bagged 508 panchayats and 99 went to others.

 

Backing his claims, Satyanarayana said YSRCP has put up photos of first phase winners on its website. It will do the same with second and subsequent phases to disprove any false claims by opposition parties.

He maintained that results of the first two phases of gram panchayat polls have gone in favour of YSRCP as Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled every promise he made to people and doubled their expectations by way of various welfare schemes.

“TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is misleading public saying TDP has won 35 per cent of gram panchayats. The actual results show TDP will disappear from AP,” he stated.

 

With regard to ongoing agitation against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the minister said though it is true that VSP is incurring losses, privatisation is not the solution. YSRCP is opposing the move by the centre and is with agitating organisations on the issue, he added.

...
Tags: botsa satyanarayana, botsa satyanarayana on gram panchayat polls, ysrcp, andhra pradesh gram panchayat elections, chief minister y. s. jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu, ysrcp reigning in gram panchayat polls, sarpanch elections in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


