SEC directs Krishna SP to file case against minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday directed Krishna superintendent of police to file a case against civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao for making derogatory remarks against the election commissioner and lowering the esteem of SEC.

The case against the minister is to be filed under sections 504, 505 (1) and 506 of IPC for threatening the SEC and violating the poll code. As these sections deal with non-cognisable offences, police are taking legal opinion before proceeding further.

State election commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar was not satisfied with explanation given by Kodali Nani denying making derogatory remarks against SEC as well as the election commissioner.

The civil supplies minister has also filed a privilege notice against the state election commissioner with assembly speaker Thammineni Seetharam for issuing a gag order against him. The speaker is learnt to have referred the issue to the Assembly Privileges Committee headed by YSR Congress legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The minister further filed a petition in AP High Court challenging the State Election Commission’s order imposing curbs on him over speaking to media until completion of gram panchayat polls on February 21.