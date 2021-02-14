New Hyderabad mayor's supporter fined Rs. 1 lakh after Twitter post

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC removed flexi banners installed to congratulate newly-elected Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi. It also levied a penalty of Rs 1lakh on a supporter of the Mayor for putting up banners illegally in Jubilee Hills and Himayatnagar.

Varying fines were imposed on a few other supporters as well for putting up banners and hoardings in different parts of the city.

The issue came to light when a city resident through his Twitter handle posted: "Can you please convey Mr. Atish Agarwal "special thanks" on behalf of the first citizen for dirtying the city! (sic)”

BJP leaders and few local activists criticised Vijayalakshmi for letting her supporters put up banners across the city in clear violation of the rules. There were several banners of the mayor seen along TRS office road and Banjara Hills, from where she has been elected corporator.

A supporter, Atish Agarwal, apart from other TRS cadre, had put up the banners at various vantage points. Several citizens posted pictures of these banners on social media pointing out that they were illegal, asking whether the EVDM was clearing the banners, besides levying penalties.

As per GO 68, advertising structures like banners, hoardings and uni-poles are not allowed in the city. “From this year, ads that have no utility for citizens will be razed or removed immediately and advertisers fined,” said EVDM director and head of GHMC’s advertising department Viswajit Kampati.

Putting up unauthorised hoardings constitutes an offence under the GHMC Act, inviting a fine of Rs15,000, the EVDM said in a notice to Atish Agarwal. In another notice, it levied a fine of Rs1 lakh on Agarwal for erecting ads thanking the Mayor.